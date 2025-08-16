"To Alaska and back in one day": Trump returned after summit with Putin
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump returned from Alaska after a summit with Vladimir Putin. The flight took 20 hours without a break in work.
US President Donald Trump, after flying out of the capital and the summit with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin in Alaska, returned and disembarked from the plane, journalist Jack Posobiec of Human Events reported on X, writes UNN.
President Trump disembarks from Air Force One after the Anchorage Accords. He flew to Alaska and back in one day. 20 hours. No break in work
Addition
Donald Trump had a summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska on August 15.