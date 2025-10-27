$42.000.10
Exclusive
07:54 AM
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles

Donald Trump said that Vladimir Putin should focus on ending the war in Ukraine, not on testing missiles. He emphasized that the war, which was supposed to last a week, is now in its fourth year.

US President Donald Trump said that the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, should focus on ending the war in Ukraine, and not on missile tests. He said this to reporters aboard Air Force One during his trip to Asia, writes UNN.

Details

"They know we have a nuclear submarine, the greatest in the world, right off their shore," Trump said.

"So I mean, it doesn’t have to go 8,000 miles, and they’re not playing games with us, we’re not playing games with them either. We test missiles all the time," the US president added.

"We don’t need to go 8,000 miles. And I don’t think it’s an appropriate thing for Putin to be saying either, by the way," Trump pointed out.

He ought to get the war ended, a war that should have taken one week is now in its fourth year, that’s what he ought to do instead of testing missiles

- Trump emphasized.

When asked by reporters whether there would be any additional sanctions, as CNN writes, Trump replied: "You'll find out."

Addition

Putin announced on Sunday that Moscow had successfully tested its nuclear-powered cruise missile "Burevestnik" and would work on deploying this weapon. Russian officials claim that it remained in the air for about 15 hours and covered about 14,000 kilometers (8,700 miles).

Putin's announcement of a new missile test came the same week that a potential summit with Trump fell through, and the White House imposed sanctions on two of Russia's largest oil companies – some of the most tangible actions of the Trump administration against Russia to date.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Air Force One
Donald Trump
Ukraine