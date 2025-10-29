Trump said he would not meet Kim Jong Un during his Asia tour

US President Donald Trump said he would not meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his Asian tour, although he had previously suggested the possibility of such a meeting. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

We really couldn't agree on a time. President Xi is coming to us tomorrow, and that is obviously very important for the whole world, for all of us. - said the US President.

At the same time, Trump did not rule out the possibility that talks with Kim Jong Un could take place later.

Addition

On board Air Force One, while speaking to reporters, he stated that he hopes to meet with the North Korean leader "in the near future" and believes that he is also interested in dialogue.

Donald Trump also added that although he considers Kim's schedule "very tight," he and Kim "understand each other very well."

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung welcomed the US President's readiness for a summit with the North Korean leader and expressed hope that Kim Jong Un "will see your sincere intentions."

