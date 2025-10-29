Trump hopes to strike a deal with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at Thursday's meeting - Media

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17158 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
06:50 AM • 21130 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 25329 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 81074 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 48099 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
October 28, 10:50 AM • 48469 views
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM • 75476 views
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM • 38390 views
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM • 28572 views
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM • 22521 views
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
4.5m/s
84%
745mm
Popular news
China restricts drone component supplies to Ukraine - mediaOctober 28, 11:41 PM • 18116 views
AFU officer saved foreign film crew from Russian FPV droneVideoOctober 29, 12:45 AM • 23461 views
"Flies on words": the National Security and Defense Council assessed the Kremlin's statements about the successful tests of "Burevestnik"October 29, 02:23 AM • 21405 views
DPRK tested a new strategic cruise missile ahead of Trump's visit to South Korea04:30 AM • 19433 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked06:30 AM • 17161 views
Publications
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17168 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front Lacked06:30 AM • 17747 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?October 28, 04:50 PM • 81094 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: embezzlement of state lands and millions from a “shadow harvest.” Part 2October 28, 12:22 PM • 55118 views
"AAL Group Effect": experts demand more thorough checks of companies working with sensitive information for ties to the Russian FederationOctober 28, 09:50 AM • 63179 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Meghan Markle
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
China
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideo08:05 AM • 3282 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhoto06:46 AM • 10688 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 21802 views
"Girl in the Red Bandana" "saved" Billie Eilish at a concert and went viralPhotoOctober 28, 05:10 PM • 24508 views
Avril Lavigne's former Malibu estate is for sale for $14.5 millionPhotoOctober 28, 01:18 PM • 32229 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat
TikTok

Trump hopes to strike a deal with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at Thursday's meeting - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1262 views

US President Donald Trump hopes to conclude a trade deal with China during his meeting with Xi Jinping in South Korea. He believes it will be a beneficial deal for both sides.

Trump hopes to strike a deal with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at Thursday's meeting - Media

On Wednesday in South Korea, United States President Donald Trump stated that he hopes to emerge from a meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping with a trade agreement between Washington and Beijing. This is reported by UNN with reference to CBS News.

Details

I hope we make a deal. I think we will make a deal. I think it will be a beneficial deal for both. The world is watching, and I think we will have something very exciting for everyone.

- said the president.

Trump made these statements during a speech at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Gyeongju, South Korea, as part of a nearly week-long trip to Asia. Much of his trip has focused on cementing trade deals and strengthening economic ties with US partners in the region. The president signed trade and customs agreements with Japan, Malaysia, and several other countries, and later that day he held talks with South Korean officials.

But the meeting with Xi in South Korea on Thursday is one of the most anticipated parts of the trip. The session could be tense, as China and the US have been at odds over trade issues for several months.

The US president is pressing Xi to ease a series of tough export restrictions on rare earth elements, which are vital for everything from computer chips to aerospace, threatening 100% tariffs on Chinese goods starting Saturday if Beijing does not continue its policy. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that additional 100% tariffs, which would raise the total US rate to 140%, were "effectively off the table" after a two-day meeting with the Chinese negotiator.

China restricts drone component supplies to Ukraine - media29.10.25, 01:41 • 18464 views

The trade war has also led China to halt purchases of American soybeans, hurting American farmers, although Bessent said on Sunday he expects the soybean boycott to end. And Trump needs China's approval for a deal to transfer TikTok's US operations from its Beijing-based parent company ByteDance.

Donald Trump earlier this week predicted that the two leaders would reach an agreement by the end of his visit, saying he "has great respect for President Xi" and "I think we'll make a deal."

Nicholas Burns, the US ambassador to China during Joe Biden's tenure, told CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes that Wednesday's meeting is "very important," calling the trade war a "test of wills" between the world's two largest economies.

China is the most important competitor, adversary of the United States globally right now. And it will be in the future. So the stakes are high because we have many issues where we compete with China.

- said Burns.

Addition

The Donald Trump administration plans to sign an agreement with South Korea aimed at strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and 6G technologies. The signing will take place on Wednesday with the participation of Michael Kratsios, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Skirmishes
ByteDance
Scott Bessent
TikTok
Malaysia
Washington, D.C.
Beijing
Donald Trump
South Korea
Xi Jinping
Joe Biden
China
Japan
United States