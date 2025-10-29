China restricts drone component supplies to Ukraine - media

China supplies Ukraine with drone components at a low price, but is gradually reducing the sale of these critical components to Kyiv and its allies. This is reported by the German publication NTV, informs UNN.

It is noted that Beijing is increasingly restricting the export of drone components to Ukraine. China is also hindering attempts by the Ukrainian defense industry to import Chinese electronic components through allied countries such as the Baltic states and Poland.

The Chinese government is now even prohibiting the supply of components to these countries because it knows that they will end up here, in Ukraine. - said Yuriy Lomikovsky, co-founder of Iron, a network of Ukrainian and international defense companies.

The publication indicates that the Chinese government is deliberately restricting supplies to undermine Ukrainian drone production, which has become a crucial weapon in the fight against Russia.

There are signs that the strategy of long-range strikes with high-precision weapons, especially drones, is gradually becoming successful. - believes military analyst Hendrik Remmel from the German Institute for Defence and Strategic Studies, a think tank of the German armed forces.

The media summarizes that Chinese export restrictions hit Ukrainians hard and jeopardize their success at the front. In particular, engines, batteries and flight controllers for drones are mainly produced in China.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on US President Donald Trump to increase pressure on Chinese leader Xi Jinping to reduce his support for Russia during their meeting this week.

