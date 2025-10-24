$41.900.14
China responded to Zelenskyy's criticism of its support for Russia in the war with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4692 views

China reacted to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement about Beijing's support for Russia's ability to continue the invasion. The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the country advocates for a ceasefire and peace talks, upholding the principles of peace and dialogue.

China responded to Zelenskyy's criticism of its support for Russia in the war with Ukraine

China has responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that Beijing's support is invaluable to Russia's ability to continue its invasion, a rare public criticism of the East Asian country, UNN reports with reference to Newsweek.

Regarding the Ukrainian crisis, China determines its position based on the merits of the issue. We always advocate for a ceasefire and peace talks, and our efforts are recognized by the international community.

- said Chinese Foreign Ministry official Guo Jiakun to reporters on Friday.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also assured that it would continue to "uphold the principles of peace and dialogue, promote de-escalation, and play a constructive role in advancing a political settlement of the crisis."

Earlier

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that China is helping Russia and therefore is not interested in Russia's defeat in the war against Ukraine.

He added that there is currently no dialogue between Kyiv and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Recall

China has long positioned itself as neutral in the Russian-Ukrainian war, and has repeatedly stressed that it does not sell weapons to either side.

However, Washington and its European allies point to a flow of weapons components, raw materials, and other dual-use goods to Russia that could support its war machine.

Beijing has also become an economic lifeline for Moscow amid tough international sanctions, demonstrating record bilateral trade, including significant purchases of oil and gas. The neighbors, who welcomed a "no-limits partnership" ahead of the invasion in February 2022, have also expanded military cooperation.

Antonina Tumanova

