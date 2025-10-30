Trade deal, tariff reduction and rare earths: what Trump agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
06:35 AM • 4398 views
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo
06:13 AM • 9696 views
Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution
01:44 AM • 20850 views
Trump ordered the US to start nuclear weapons tests
October 29, 06:25 PM • 40979 views
In Ukraine, young people aged 18-25 will be able to receive up to UAH 200,000 to start a business
October 29, 04:51 PM • 42424 views
Court remands ex-head of Ukrenergo Kudrytskyi in custody for two months
Exclusive
October 29, 02:53 PM • 41828 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 85789 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:21 PM • 43699 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
October 29, 11:54 AM • 75663 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 31559 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
South Korea to pay US $350 billion for tariff reduction - TrumpOctober 29, 09:59 PM • 15915 views
"Azovstal" under Pushilin: occupiers prepare a 20 billion ruble scam - CNSOctober 29, 11:38 PM • 20081 views
Moscow was attacked by drones overnight, several Russian airports suspended operations02:14 AM • 19210 views
Zaporizhzhia suffered an enemy attack: an infrastructure object was damaged, fires are raging in the cityPhoto03:11 AM • 13641 views
Enemy strikes on energy infrastructure caused power outages and train delays04:34 AM • 25374 views
Publications
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
October 29, 12:54 PM • 85798 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhotoOctober 29, 11:54 AM • 75671 views
Budget-friendly and delicious: five lunch recipes under UAH 100 for thrifty housewivesPhotoOctober 29, 11:14 AM • 62730 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 94540 views
Blood Business: How "Ukrainian Helicopters" Profited from Helicopters the Front LackedOctober 29, 06:30 AM • 120603 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
South Korea
Zaporizhzhia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 24774 views
Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she "accidentally" got into actingOctober 29, 01:18 PM • 33152 views
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a date night, attending a 2025 World Series game in Los AngelesPhotoVideoOctober 29, 08:05 AM • 58580 views
The Weeknd buys Florida estate for $50 million, setting a recordPhotoOctober 29, 06:46 AM • 63088 views
Pop star Dua Lipa topped the ranking of the richest stars under 30 in Britain and IrelandPhotoOctober 28, 06:29 PM • 44158 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Hill
9K720 Iskander
YouTube

Trade deal, tariff reduction and rare earths: what Trump agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Kyiv • UNN

 • 836 views

US President Donald Trump positively assessed the meeting with Xi Jinping, announcing a trade agreement and tariff reduction. The issue of rare earth metals has also been resolved.

Trade deal, tariff reduction and rare earths: what Trump agreed with Chinese President Xi Jinping

US President Donald Trump positively assessed his meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, stating that they had reached a trade agreement that could be signed in the near future, although he did not share any additional details, but also reported that he was lowering fentanyl-related tariffs against China and that the issue of rare earth metals was "resolved," UNN reports with reference to CNN.

Trade agreement

When asked by a reporter aboard Air Force One when he thought a deal might be reached, Trump replied, "I think pretty soon, we don't have too many serious obstacles."

He then adopted a more decisive tone, stating, "We have a deal. Now every year we will review the deal, but I think it will last a long time."

"It's a one-year deal, and we'll extend it in a year," he added.

He added that he and Xi had agreed on "almost everything," including soybean trade and fentanyl-related tariffs.

"We discussed many elements that you constantly talk about," Trump said.

Tariffs

US President Donald Trump said he was lowering fentanyl-related tariffs to 10% after talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"As you know, I imposed 20% tariffs on China due to fentanyl imports, which is a big tariff," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One after departing from South Korea.

"I reduced it by 10%, so it's 10% instead of 20%, effective immediately," he said.

Trump added that he believes Xi "will work very hard to stop the flow of deaths."

The Trump administration accuses China of "supporting" the influx into the US of fentanyl, a laboratory-made synthetic opioid that is dozens of times stronger than heroin. Abuse of this drug and its analogues has caused a drug overdose crisis in the US, killing tens of thousands of Americans annually, although these numbers have significantly decreased in the past year.

According to Beijing, it has exceeded international norms to stop the outflow of this drug and its constituent chemicals from its vast pharmaceutical sector. In 2019, Beijing took control of fentanyl as a class of drugs – an important step that sharply reduced the flow of the finished drug directly from China to the US, according to experts and American officials.

Rare earths

US President Donald Trump also said on Thursday that the issue of rare earth element supplies from China has been resolved. Beijing is expected to lift some export restrictions that have caused tensions between Beijing and Washington.

"The whole rare earth element issue is settled, and that's for the whole world," he told reporters aboard Air Force One after meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in South Korea.

"That obstacle is now gone... There is no obstacle at all regarding rare earth elements. Hopefully, that will disappear from our vocabulary for a while," he said, adding that the US will be able to continue purchasing and producing rare earth elements.

China has an almost monopoly on global supplies and production of critical resources that are essential for the production of almost all high-tech products, from iPhones to electric vehicles.

Earlier this month, China significantly tightened export controls on critical minerals. Beijing called the move a response to Washington's expansion of technology export controls in late September. The reciprocal actions led to renewed friction that had begun to subside after trade talks in Malaysia last weekend.

US Trade Representative Jamison Greer said that Trump and Xi "reached an understanding" and that Beijing would not "implement their proposed rare earth controls." It is currently unclear whether all of Beijing's restrictions will be lifted.

Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine with Xi Jinping: says China to work with the US on a solution30.10.25, 08:13 • 9782 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Sanctions
Air Force One
Donald Trump
South Korea
Xi Jinping
China
United States