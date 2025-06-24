Trump on NATO summit: "Hope a lot will be achieved!"

US President Donald Trump expects "many achievements" from the NATO summit in The Hague. He expressed hope that important agreements would be reached during the meeting with European leaders. He announced this on his social network Truth Social, as reported by UNN.

Heading to NATO, where, at worst, it will be a much calmer period than the one I just experienced with Israel and Iran - Trump wrote.

Details

He also noted that he looks forward to meeting with "European friends and other participants" of the event. In conclusion, the US President emphasized that he expects the summit to bring significant results.

I look forward to meeting with all my very good European friends and others. Hopefully, much will be achieved! - added the American leader.

What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated that he would "probably" meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO summit. He said this aboard Air Force One.

The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump, despite previous reports, plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the NATO summit in The Hague.

Trump asks NATO allies to spend more on defense, but remains silent that Russia is the reason - NYT