Trump on NATO summit: "Hope a lot will be achieved!"
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump expressed hope for significant achievements from the NATO summit in The Hague, expecting important agreements. He also emphasized that, in the worst case, he would have a more peaceful time than what he "experienced with Iran and Israel."
Heading to NATO, where, at worst, it will be a much calmer period than the one I just experienced with Israel and Iran
Details
He also noted that he looks forward to meeting with "European friends and other participants" of the event. In conclusion, the US President emphasized that he expects the summit to bring significant results.
I look forward to meeting with all my very good European friends and others. Hopefully, much will be achieved!
Recall
US President Donald Trump stated that he would "probably" meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the NATO summit. He said this aboard Air Force One.
The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump, despite previous reports, plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the NATO summit in The Hague.
