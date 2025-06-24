Trump asks NATO allies to spend more on defense, but remains silent that Russia is the reason - NYT

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
02:05 PM • 7662 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
12:48 PM • 18466 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 45865 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 83656 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 94080 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 79197 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 59083 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 66924 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 60317 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 310683 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.4m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effectJune 24, 05:38 AM • 123071 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU borderJune 24, 06:16 AM • 108166 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The HagueJune 24, 08:36 AM • 87310 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 102086 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 68496 views
Publications
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko12:11 PM • 27856 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 30225 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 69336 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 102938 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 122727 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Netherlands
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal02:38 PM • 3652 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot11:51 AM • 16093 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 101890 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 180392 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 302398 views
Actual
Facebook
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Falcon 9
Diia (service)

Trump asks NATO allies to spend more on defense, but remains silent that Russia is the reason - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 790 views

US President Donald Trump demands that NATO allies increase defense spending, but does not name the reason, although Russia is the reason. The NATO summit in The Hague will focus on increasing military spending, but the issue of Russia will be avoided so as not to irritate Trump.

Trump asks NATO allies to spend more on defense, but remains silent that Russia is the reason - NYT

US President Donald Trump, using ultimatums, forces NATO allies to spend more on maintaining the Alliance and defending the region, but remains silent about the reasons why Europe and other members of the bloc should do so. This is reported by The New York Times, according to UNN.

And the reason is Russia. But at a summit dedicated to making President Trump "happy," discussion of the issue is expected to be "muted." When NATO leaders meet in The Hague on Tuesday, much will be said about President Trump and his efforts to contain Iran. But Russia will be "the elephant in the room"

- the publication's analytical material states.

Details

Any doubts about the advisability of war in Iran or American intervention are expected to remain behind the scenes of the NATO summit in The Hague, not only because most allies do not want Tehran to have a bomb, but also because the summit was structured to avoid irritating Trump. The announced ceasefire, if it holds, should also help calm anxieties.

For NATO, the main issue is Russia, which is at the center of the meeting focused on increasing military spending. But it will also be an uncomfortable backdrop as member countries tiptoe around the American president with his notably ambiguous relationship with Moscow.

Trump has repeatedly throughout his first presidential term and now demanded that NATO members start spending much more money on defense, but he does not say what exactly these new expenditures are aimed at.

Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte has no doubts - this is done to deter "to the teeth" militarized Russia, which is already fighting on NATO's borders - in Ukraine. With some exaggeration, he recently told the British that they either spend what NATO asks "on the security of our societies," or "you better learn to speak Russian."

In a few years, Russia may be ready to attack NATO if the Alliance does not strengthen its defense - Rutte23.06.25, 19:35 • 2836 views

In April, Rutte said: "We all in NATO agree that Russia is a long-term threat to NATO territory, to the entire Euro-Atlantic area."

We are building a bridge between Ukraine and NATO - Rutte24.06.25, 15:57 • 1400 views

But that's not entirely true.

Trump has periodically expressed frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin for resisting a ceasefire in Ukraine. But he refused to impose sanctions on Russia or even acknowledge that Russia is guilty of invading Ukraine. He wants to restore economic and diplomatic relations with Moscow and constantly humiliates and undermines the authority of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Last week at the G7 summit in Canada, Trump left early, complained that Russia was not part of the group, and canceled a meeting with Zelenskyy. Trump is expected to make his visit to The Hague just as short, less than 24 hours. This will be the first NATO leaders' summit of his second term.

Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg24.06.25, 10:34 • 79182 views

The summit was supposed to adopt a new NATO strategy regarding Russia and the Russian threat, replacing the approach adopted in the late 1990s, when the alliance viewed Russia as a potential partner. But the new strategy was canceled at Washington's insistence to avoid conflict with Trump and his still futile attempts to negotiate with Russia on Ukraine.

Similarly, a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, where alliance leaders will meet with Zelenskyy, is no longer in prospect, given Trump's ambiguous attitude towards the Ukrainian leader. Although a meeting of lower-level ministers is expected.

New spending targets should be the main goal and outcome of this short summit. It will begin on Tuesday with a dinner hosted by the Dutch royal family and conclude with one morning session on Wednesday, after which a historically short communiqué is expected to be released.

Russia persuades NATO not to increase defense spending, speculating on the "Ukrainian issue" - ISW24.06.25, 08:03 • 2234 views

The role of Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy has significantly diminished compared to recent summits where his struggle with Russia was in the spotlight. But, according to two high-ranking European officials, he agreed to come after some hesitation. He will attend the dinner and hold bilateral meetings.

In general, the summit organizers did everything possible to please Trump, in order to preserve the bloc's format and not spoil relations with a key NATO ally - the United States, on whose cooperation Europe is now very dependent.

Recall

The White House confirmed that US President Donald Trump, despite previous reports, plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the NATO summit in The Hague.

What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague24.06.25, 08:31 • 66922 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
The New York Times
White House
NATO
The Hague
Donald Trump
Canada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9