Russia uses escalatory rhetoric regarding Western military aid to Ukraine and tries to use threats to persuade NATO member states not to support increased defense spending. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Analysts point out that on the eve of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with graduates of Russian military academies and admitted that at the upcoming summit on June 24 and 25, NATO member states are likely to announce a significant increase in defense spending and efforts to increase NATO's military potential.

Putin stated that this meeting would clarify that NATO, not Russia, is the party provoking "global militarization." Putin stated that Russia would continue to take measures to strengthen the security of the Russian Federation and develop the armed forces of the Russian Federation to ensure Russia's sovereignty - the article notes.

In turn, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said the other day, on the eve of the upcoming NATO summit, that the European Union is accelerating its militarization and that Russia will take all necessary measures and countermeasures, "including preventive ones," to ensure Russia's security.

Grushko reiterated that Russia considers the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO a "direct threat" to Russia's security, and stated that Russia is seeking "ironclad" guarantees that Ukraine will not join NATO, which, according to Grushko, includes the cancellation of the 2008 Bucharest Summit Declaration, which welcomed Ukraine's and Georgia's intention to join NATO - ISW notes.

They also believe that Russian "military reforms" along the border with NATO demonstrate Russia's long-term preparation for a possible future conflict with the Alliance.

"These military reforms took place after Kremlin officials repeatedly threatened NATO countries, including the Baltic states and Finland," ISW summarizes.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that there is growing concern about a possible Russian attack on Alliance countries in the next 3-7 years.

