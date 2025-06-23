$41.830.15
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
The price of oil could double: expert explains the threat of closing the Strait of Hormuz
In a few years, Russia may be ready to attack NATO if the Alliance does not strengthen its defense - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

Concerns about a possible Russian attack on NATO countries are growing among Alliance members, who predict such a possibility in 3-7 years. NATO Secretary General Rutte emphasized the urgent need for a significant increase in defense budgets and strengthening of armies, and also drew attention to China's growing military power.

In a few years, Russia may be ready to attack NATO if the Alliance does not strengthen its defense - Rutte

Within NATO, concern is growing about a possible Russian attack on Alliance countries in the next 3–7 years. Special attention should also be paid to China's growing military power. To prevent the threat, allied countries need to immediately increase defense budgets and strengthen armies.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at a press conference on the eve of the NATO summit in The Hague, a correspondent of UNN reports.

Details

According to him, this concern is shared by many members of the Alliance, including representatives of the military and intelligence leadership.

If Russia attacks us, our reaction will be devastating to the Russians. But there is great concern in many NATO circles. A few weeks ago, we heard the German defense chief and many other high-ranking military leaders talk about this, as well as high-ranking representatives of the intelligence community talk about Russia being able to successfully attack us in three, five, or seven years.

- Rutte said.

He emphasized that it is necessary to "significantly increase defense budgets today" in order to strengthen NATO's ability to respond to possible challenges in the coming years. This applies to both the procurement of modern weapons and the increase in military personnel.

Rutte also warned against limiting attention only to Russia's actions, as China is rapidly developing its armed forces. According to him, "the number of Chinese warships has already equaled the American, and by 2030, China's fleet could grow to 450 units," along with an increase in its nuclear arsenal.

And we must be confident and make sure that we can defend ourselves against this

- he added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned of a direct threat from the Kremlin through cyberattacks, sabotage, and military maneuvers. Russia spends more on defense than all EU countries combined, which indicates preparation for long-term aggression.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
Kaya Kallas
NATO
The Hague
European Union
Germany
China
United States
