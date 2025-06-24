We are building a bridge between Ukraine and NATO - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that a "bridge" is being built between Ukraine and NATO. According to him, Ukraine will be significantly mentioned at the summit in The Hague, UNN reports.

We are building a "bridge" between Ukraine and NATO, as the Washington decision stated – Rutte explained.

The Alliance's Secretary General stated that the decision to be made by NATO member state leaders at the summit in The Hague will be the next step in building this "bridge."

There will be an important mention regarding Ukraine, which is actually based on the decision of last year's Washington summit, which confirmed Ukraine's irreversible path to NATO – Rutte emphasized.

Addition

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance will continue to support Ukraine, despite the situation in the Middle East. Since the beginning of 2025, Ukraine has already received 35 billion dollars in military aid.