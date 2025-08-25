$41.280.07
Keurig Dr Pepper acquires coffee maker Jacobs for $18 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

American giant Keurig Dr Pepper will acquire Dutch company JDE Peet's, known for the Jacobs coffee brand, for $18 billion. This acquisition aims to create a global coffee giant that will compete with market leader Nestlé.

American soft drink giant Keurig Dr Pepper will acquire the Dutch company JDE Peet's, whose well-known brand is Jacobs coffee. 

Reports UNN with reference to Bloomberg and Reuters.

Details

The producer of Dr Pepper, 7UP and Schweppes, Keurig Dr Pepper is also behind the Green Mountain coffee brand, and also has a partnership with industry competitor Lavazza.

Earlier this week, the American company with headquarters in Burlington, Massachusetts, and Frisco, Texas, announced the acquisition of the Dutch company JDE Peet's for $18 billion.

According to analysts, the deal is the company's largest acquisition in Europe in over two years, in the context of an attempt to create a global coffee giant.

One that would compete, for example, with the market leader - Nestlé (a Swiss food manufacturer, headquartered in Vevey).

JDE Peet's is a relatively new company. Partially, it originates from the Dutch Douwe Egberts. This company was previously listed on the stock exchange in 2012, but was soon acquired by the German JAB, the company behind the large German coffee brand Jacobs.

It is important to note that the current market value of JDE Peet on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange was approximately $15 billion (Bloomberg estimates). As for Keurig Dr Pepper - the market value of the US company reaches almost $50 billion.

Reference from the history of the global company from the Netherlands, a coffee and tea producer

Douwe Egberts originates from the city of Joure in the Dutch province of Friesland. As stated in the history,  Egbert Douwes opened his grocery store De Witte Os in 1753. Thus, he laid the foundation for what would later become an internationally known and influential enterprise, which is a  retailer of coffee, tea and tobacco products.

The current JDE Peet's includes various brands, among which  L'OR, Senseo, Tassimo and Pickwick.

Economic activity:

  • JDE Peet's employs over 21,000 people worldwide;
    • in 2024, the Dutch company generated revenue of 8.8 billion euros,

      Reference about Keurig Dr Pepper

      It is one of the largest beverage companies in the United States. Keurig Dr Pepper was formed in 2018 through the merger of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group.

      Headquarters are located in Burlington, Massachusetts, and Frisco, Texas. KDP's portfolio includes over 125 brands, including:

      Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, 7UP, Keurig and Peet's.

      The company employs over 29,000 people.

      Keurig Dr Pepper's annual revenue exceeds $15 billion. 

      Recall

      People who drink coffee in the morning receive benefits not observed for those who drink the beverage later in the day, according to the first major study on the health benefits of the beverage at different times, reports The Guardian.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      EconomyNews of the World
