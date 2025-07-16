Earned over UAH 122 million on coffee counterfeiting: a group of counterfeiters exposed in Kyiv region

In the Kyiv region, law enforcement officers exposed a group of individuals who manufactured and sold counterfeit coffee under the guise of world-renowned brands. According to the investigation, over several years, the criminals illegally earned more than UAH 122 million, and during searches, elite cars, equipment, money, and counterfeit production equipment were seized from them. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, detectives from the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security in the Kyiv region, with operational support from the Department of Criminal Police in the Kyiv region of the National Police of Ukraine, stopped the criminal activities of an organized group consisting of an organizer and five perpetrators, who specialized in the industrial production of counterfeit coffee products. All participants of the organized group have been notified of suspicion. - it is stated in the post.

As indicated, according to the investigation, the suspects, without appropriate licenses and concluded agreements for the use of trademarks, organized large-scale production and sale of counterfeit coffee. The falsified goods, which were sold throughout Ukraine under the guise of original products wholesale and retail, were manufactured in warehouse premises.

As a result of these actions, the suspects legalized illegally obtained income totaling over UAH 122 million. - added the prosecutors.

During the conducted searches, as indicated, law enforcement officers seized equipment for the production, processing, and packaging of coffee products, packages of counterfeit coffee, cash, computer equipment, mobile phones, as well as documentation and draft records confirming criminal activity.

In addition, 11 elite vehicles were found and seized, including Maserati Quattroporte, Mercedes-Benz S 65, CHEVROLET CORVETTE, and others. - noted the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Currently, motions have been filed with the court to choose pre-trial detention measures for the suspects and to seize their property.

