Foreigner helped future doctors pass exam for $9,000: he was notified of suspicion

Prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office have notified a 26-year-old Indian citizen of suspicion, who, for a monetary reward, facilitated the successful passing of the KROK exam for future doctors. Such services cost dishonest students $9,000. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Employees of the state non-profit enterprise "Center for Testing Professional Competence of Specialists with Higher Education in the Fields of "Medicine" and "Pharmacy" under the Ministry of Health of Ukraine" personally filled out examination forms for some students with correct answers. This refers to those students who had previously paid 9 thousand dollars for such privileges.

Thus, future medics taking the unified state qualification licensing exam KROK were only required to answer a portion of the questions, and later, Center employees would "add" the correct answers for them.

To find dishonest students, officials of the state enterprise engaged a foreigner who offered assistance.

The suspect's actions are qualified under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of 5 to 10 years of imprisonment.

Recall

