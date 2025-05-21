$41.490.09
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 12604 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 49908 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 50567 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 98749 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 183276 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 81672 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 160883 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 64899 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 227472 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 99484 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Publications
Exclusives
Several people were stabbed in the Netherlands: police officer among injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1610 views

A massacre occurred in the Dutch city of Hoofddorp this morning, injuring several people, including a police officer. Medics are working at the scene, the area is cordoned off.

Several people were stabbed in the Netherlands: police officer among injured

In the morning, several people were injured in a knife incident in the Dutch city of Hoofddorp, including a police officer. This is reported by NH, according to UNN.

Details

"Several people were stabbed in an incident on Fanny Blankers-Koenlaan Street in Hoofddorp shortly after 6:00 a.m. (local time). A police officer was also injured," the publication writes.

Photos from the scene show emergency workers entering a house on the street. A large area around the house has been cordoned off, the publication notes.

About five ambulances were reportedly waiting on the street, and several stretchers were visible for transporting the injured. In addition, two teams of traumatologists reportedly landed by helicopter. The severity of the injuries is not yet known.

Photos from the scene also show a "police car covered in blood," the publication writes. A police spokesman, as noted, has not yet been able to say exactly what happened.

Recall

In Amsterdam on March 27, a knife attack occurred, injuring five people. The attacker was detained.

Later, the Amsterdam police identified the man suspected of stabbing five people as a 30-year-old Ukrainian from the Donetsk region, and the motives for the crime remained unknown.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

News of the World
Amsterdam
