Several people were stabbed in the Netherlands: police officer among injured

In the morning, several people were injured in a knife incident in the Dutch city of Hoofddorp, including a police officer. This is reported by NH, according to UNN.

Details

"Several people were stabbed in an incident on Fanny Blankers-Koenlaan Street in Hoofddorp shortly after 6:00 a.m. (local time). A police officer was also injured," the publication writes.

Photos from the scene show emergency workers entering a house on the street. A large area around the house has been cordoned off, the publication notes.

About five ambulances were reportedly waiting on the street, and several stretchers were visible for transporting the injured. In addition, two teams of traumatologists reportedly landed by helicopter. The severity of the injuries is not yet known.

Photos from the scene also show a "police car covered in blood," the publication writes. A police spokesman, as noted, has not yet been able to say exactly what happened.

Recall

In Amsterdam on March 27, a knife attack occurred, injuring five people. The attacker was detained.

Later, the Amsterdam police identified the man suspected of stabbing five people as a 30-year-old Ukrainian from the Donetsk region, and the motives for the crime remained unknown.

