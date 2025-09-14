Istanbul Airport recognized as Europe's busiest - Eurocontrol report

In the European competition, Istanbul Airport surpassed Amsterdam, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Frankfurt, and London Heathrow airports in a specific aspect.

A new report by the European Air Traffic Safety Organization (EUROCONTROL) states that Istanbul Airport in Turkey has once again been recognized as the busiest airport in Europe. The average number of daily flights was estimated at 1624.

Istanbul Airport surpassed Amsterdam, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Frankfurt, and London Heathrow airports. With an average of 1024 flights per day, Antalya Airport became the 9th busiest airport in Europe. In addition, among the 25 airports worldwide, Istanbul Airport, with an average of 821 departures per day between September 1 and 7, ranked 5th in the world.

