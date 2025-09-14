$41.310.00
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 35338 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 71939 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 12, 07:25 PM • 60697 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 70881 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 39612 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 69223 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 65223 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 39126 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 38260 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Tags
Authors
Istanbul Airport recognized as Europe's busiest - Eurocontrol report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Istanbul Airport in Turkey has been recognized as the busiest airport in Europe by the number of daily flights, which was 1624. It surpassed the airports of Amsterdam, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Frankfurt, and London Heathrow.

Istanbul Airport recognized as Europe's busiest - Eurocontrol report

In the European competition, Istanbul Airport surpassed Amsterdam, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Frankfurt, and London Heathrow airports in a specific aspect.

UNN reports with reference to Anadolu Ajansı.

Details

A new report by the European Air Traffic Safety Organization (EUROCONTROL) states that Istanbul Airport in Turkey has once again been recognized as the busiest airport in Europe. The average number of daily flights was estimated at 1624.

Istanbul Airport surpassed Amsterdam, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Frankfurt, and London Heathrow airports. With an average of 1024 flights per day, Antalya Airport became the 9th busiest airport in Europe. In addition, among the 25 airports worldwide, Istanbul Airport, with an average of 821 departures per day between September 1 and 7, ranked 5th in the world.

Recall

The new President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, proposed to update the construction project of one of the largest airports in Europe, rejecting government proposals to scale down the project.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the WorldReal Estate
Frankfurt
Amsterdam
Paris
United Kingdom
Turkey
Poland