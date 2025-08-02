The King of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, will continue his sovereign visit to Russia. Trip from 5 to 10 Serpnya at the request of Russian President Volodymyr Putin. This is reported by Bloomberg, sent to the palace, UNN reports.

This visit also reflects the important role of the Malaysian monarchy in driving the nation’s diplomacy - according to the statement from the palace.

It is noted that the visit will strengthen ties and expand cooperation in areas such as trade, education and technology.

The statement said Sultan Ibrahim would attend a state banquet hosted by Putin and visit a company developing automotive technologies, as well as the Explosion Point Technology and Innovation Center.

The visit follows Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s trip to Moscow in May, where talks covered areas including education, agriculture, food security, energy and defense. During the meeting, Putin had criticized a United Nations probe that found his country responsible for the downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, which killed all 298 passengers and crew in 2014. - writes Bloomberg.

After completing his visit to Moscow, the King will travel to Kazan on August 8, where he will visit a helicopter manufacturing plant.

Reminder

On July 17, 2014, flight MH17 was operating a scheduled flight from Amsterdam (Netherlands) to Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia); it departed Amsterdam at 1:30 p.m. Kyiv time and was headed to Kuala Lumpur International Airport when contact with the aircraft was lost at around 4 p.m. There were 298 people on board, all of whom died.