European Socialist Party prepares to expel Slovak Prime Minister Fico's party - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

This decision is linked to Fico's rapprochement with Putin and Xi Jinping, as well as accusations of violating the rule of law.

The Party of European Socialists is preparing to expel the party of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Smer, from its ranks. According to EurActiv, the decision will be made at the congress in Amsterdam on October 16, writes UNN.

Details

The President of the Party of European Socialists, former Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven, will put the issue of expelling Fico's party to a vote on October 16.

Fico assures that Putin did not ask for an energy blockade of Ukraine05.09.25, 19:17 • 7936 views

The party of the Slovak prime minister was already suspended from the activities of European socialists in October 2023 after he formed a coalition with the nationalist SNS. 

The move came after progressives lost patience with Fico, who has grown closer to Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, and is accused of gross mishandling of the rule of law at home.

- stated in the EurActiv material

According to EurActiv, in Brussels and Strasbourg, Smer deputies are already working on the political periphery, and official expulsion will make Fico's isolation complete. For him, this will mean a final break with European socialists, among whom he once held strong positions.

Recall

Zelenskyy met with Fico in Uzhhorod. Fico arrived after negotiations with Putin, intending to discuss attacks on oil infrastructure.

Stepan Haftko

