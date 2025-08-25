$41.280.07
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
06:07 AM • 19737 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
05:46 AM • 24786 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 15569 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
August 24, 01:49 PM • 27694 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
August 24, 10:46 AM • 44679 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga
August 24, 09:24 AM • 40914 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
August 24, 07:11 AM • 38080 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
August 24, 05:50 AM • 56895 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
August 23, 07:20 AM • 90115 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
06:07 AM • 19743 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
05:46 AM • 24793 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
August 24, 05:50 AM • 56900 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 07:20 AM • 90119 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive Heart
August 23, 06:00 AM • 56801 views
Gas in Europe dips amid expectations of signals about supplies and progress towards peace in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Gas prices in Europe fell to 33.13 euros per megawatt-hour after rising last week. The decline was influenced by peace talks in Ukraine and the replenishment of fuel reserves.

European natural gas prices have slightly decreased after an 8% increase last week, as traders await new signals regarding short-term supply prospects and progress in ending the war in Ukraine. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Dutch front-month futures for European gas fell 1.3% to 33.13 euros per megawatt-hour by 9:21 a.m. in Amsterdam

- the Bloomberg article states.

Details

The cost of futures decreased by 1.3%, remaining within a narrow range that has held for several consecutive days.

Several factors influenced the price drop. US President Donald Trump's negotiations with European and Russian leaders initially sparked optimism in the market, as there was talk of a possible peace agreement in Ukraine. This even pushed gas contracts to a 2025 low. Prices recovered as there was no tangible progress, the publication writes.

SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga24.08.25, 13:46 • 44685 views

For Europe, the main challenge remains preparing for the heating season. Fuel reserves are being replenished, but risks remain. Supplies from Norway are partially limited due to facility maintenance, although reductions at the Troll field turned out to be smaller than expected. Russian gas, even if the war ends, is unlikely to become a key resource for the continent again, although Europe continues to receive it, but much less, the publication writes. At the same time, as indicated, additional global supplies could help ease competition for cargoes with other buyers, including Asian countries.

Recall

Earlier, Bloomberg reported that European natural gas prices are rising as optimism about an end to Russia's war against Ukraine wanes. This is happening amid the difficulty of reaching a peace agreement and preparations for the upcoming heating season.

Stepan Haftko

