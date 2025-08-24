SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a new attack on the Russian gas processing complex in the port of Ust-Luga, striking with drones. This is already the second such operation this year, aimed at limiting Moscow's revenues from energy trade. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in the SSU.

Details

On the night of August 24, long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces ignited a bright "bavovna" (cotton, slang for explosion) at the production facilities of the Ust-Luga port in the Leningrad region. - sources reported.

According to preliminary information, Ukrainian drones hit the gas processing complex of Novatek, which is Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas. The video shows a powerful explosion and a subsequent huge fire. OSINT specialists write that the strike hit precisely the cryogenic fractionation unit for gas condensate/gas, which is the "heart" of the complex's technological processes.

This is already the second successful SSU drone attack on Ust-Luga this year. The first was in early January.

Through this terminal, Russia trades oil and gas using a "shadow fleet." Drone sanctions from the SSU reduce the inflow of foreign currency that Russia needs to wage war - an informed source in the SSU reported.

