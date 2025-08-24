SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga

$41.220.00
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
Exclusive
09:24 AM • 10698 views
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
07:11 AM • 11853 views
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Exclusive
05:50 AM • 15512 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 52973 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 53999 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 22, 06:18 PM • 29859 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 54058 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 34499 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 36574 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
746mm
Popular news
Republika Srpska plans a referendum on the verdict of the BiH court against DodikAugust 24, 01:20 AM • 7656 views
Sumy under enemy UAV attack: what is knownAugust 24, 01:39 AM • 12333 views
Number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russians sharply increased - ISWAugust 24, 02:03 AM • 15296 views
"ATESH" partisans attacked an energy facility on the railway in the Karachay-Cherkess Republic of the Russian FederationVideoAugust 24, 02:29 AM • 3240 views
Ukraine to be covered by short-term rains and thunderstorms: what weather is expected on SundayPhotoAugust 24, 03:58 AM • 3566 views
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Exclusive
05:50 AM • 15512 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
August 23, 07:20 AM • 52973 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhotoAugust 23, 06:00 AM • 33454 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23August 23, 03:30 AM • 46211 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 34827 views
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 36574 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 23199 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 24647 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 27331 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 34128 views
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

The SBU and SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a repeated drone attack on the gas processing complex in the Russian port of Ust-Luga. This is the second such operation this year, aimed at limiting Moscow's revenues from energy trade.

SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-Luga

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine carried out a new attack on the Russian gas processing complex in the port of Ust-Luga, striking with drones. This is already the second such operation this year, aimed at limiting Moscow's revenues from energy trade. This was reported by UNN with reference to sources in the SSU.

Details

On the night of August 24, long-range drones of the Security Service of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces ignited a bright "bavovna" (cotton, slang for explosion) at the production facilities of the Ust-Luga port in the Leningrad region.

- sources reported.

According to preliminary information, Ukrainian drones hit the gas processing complex of Novatek, which is Russia's largest producer of liquefied natural gas. The video shows a powerful explosion and a subsequent huge fire. OSINT specialists write that the strike hit precisely the cryogenic fractionation unit for gas condensate/gas, which is the "heart" of the complex's technological processes.

This is already the second successful SSU drone attack on Ust-Luga this year. The first was in early January.

Through this terminal, Russia trades oil and gas using a "shadow fleet." Drone sanctions from the SSU reduce the inflow of foreign currency that Russia needs to wage war

- an informed source in the SSU reported.

Drones attacked Russian Volgograd: local oil refinery engulfed in flames - Russian media8/19/25, 4:45 AM • 5070 views

Alona Utkina

War in UkraineTechnologies
Vladimir Putin
Oil
Gazprom
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle