Drones attacked Russian Volgograd: local oil refinery engulfed in flames - Russian media

On the night of Tuesday, August 19, a massive drone attack was carried out on the Russian city of Volgograd. This was reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

It is noted that fragments of the UAV fell in the south of the city. As a result, a hospital caught fire, and a fire also broke out on the territory of the Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka LLC refinery.

In the south of the city of Volgograd, as a result of the fall of UAV fragments, the roof of one of the buildings of Hospital No. 16 caught fire, as well as on the territory of the refinery. Firefighters are working on site to localize and extinguish the fires. - said the governor of the region, Andrey Bocharov.

He added that, according to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Patients of the medical institution continue to receive planned care in other departments - summarized the official.

Reference

Lukoil-Volgogradneftepererabotka LLC is the largest oil refinery in the Volgograd region and one of the key assets of PJSC Lukoil. The enterprise annually processes more than 15 million tons of oil.

The plant specializes in deep oil refining, production of gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, bitumen and other petroleum products.

Recall

On August 16, residents of the Russian city of Volgograd reported a column of thick black smoke in the area of the refinery. Prior to this, Rosaviatsiya informed about temporary restrictions on the reception and release of aircraft at the airport. An air raid alert was announced in the city.

