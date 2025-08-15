General Staff confirmed damage to Syzran oil refinery in Russia and enemy command post in Donetsk region

$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
04:50 AM • 28842 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
03:55 AM • 51854 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
03:09 AM • 25844 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 120370 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 146338 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 12:57 PM • 78137 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
August 14, 11:53 AM • 78052 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 75415 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 180566 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 95489 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
53%
757mm
Popular news
Kursk under attack by unknown drones: there are casualties and destructionVideoAugust 14, 11:18 PM • 41781 views
Plane with Kremlin pool journalists landed in AlaskaVideoAugust 14, 11:40 PM • 13791 views
Syzran Refinery under attack by unknown drones: over 10 explosions heardVideo02:24 AM • 54228 views
Sudden downpour in the Himalayas: at least 46 dead, over 200 missing02:40 AM • 24432 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on August 15: where to expect up to +35°CPhoto03:23 AM • 24257 views
Publications
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhoto07:14 AM • 2430 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 120370 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so farAugust 14, 02:23 PM • 173174 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
August 14, 01:54 PM • 146338 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhotoAugust 14, 01:14 PM • 86370 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
Israel
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"VideoAugust 14, 02:12 PM • 52377 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 137811 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 88584 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 106697 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 156617 views
Actual
Brent Crude
Shahed-136
Pistol
MultiCam (camouflage)
World War II

General Staff confirmed damage to Syzran oil refinery in Russia and enemy command post in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 828 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation and the command post of the 132nd separate motorized rifle brigade in Yenakiieve. A fire and explosions were recorded at the oil refinery, both targets were hit.

General Staff confirmed damage to Syzran oil refinery in Russia and enemy command post in Donetsk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Syzran oil refinery in the Russian Federation and the enemy's command post in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the General Staff, as part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential, on the night of August 15, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out fire damage to a number of important objects of the Russian aggressor.

In particular, the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, which is one of the largest in the Rosneft system, was hit. The target was hit, fire and explosions were recorded

- reported the General Staff.

It is indicated that the refinery produces a wide range of fuels, including aviation kerosene. It participates in providing the armed forces of the Russian Federation, noted the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fire damage was also inflicted on the command post of the 132nd separate motorized rifle brigade of the 51st army of the Russian armed forces in the city of Yenakiieve, in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. The target was hit

- noted the General Staff.

The results of the damage, as indicated, are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region15.08.25, 07:50 • 28843 views

Julia Shramko

War
Donetsk Oblast
Ukraine