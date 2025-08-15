General Staff confirmed damage to Syzran oil refinery in Russia and enemy command post in Donetsk region

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the damage to the Syzran oil refinery in the Russian Federation and the enemy's command post in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the General Staff, as part of reducing the enemy's offensive potential, on the night of August 15, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, carried out fire damage to a number of important objects of the Russian aggressor.

In particular, the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region of the Russian Federation, which is one of the largest in the Rosneft system, was hit. The target was hit, fire and explosions were recorded - reported the General Staff.

It is indicated that the refinery produces a wide range of fuels, including aviation kerosene. It participates in providing the armed forces of the Russian Federation, noted the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fire damage was also inflicted on the command post of the 132nd separate motorized rifle brigade of the 51st army of the Russian armed forces in the city of Yenakiieve, in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region. The target was hit - noted the General Staff.

The results of the damage, as indicated, are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces continue to take measures to undermine the military-economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop armed aggression against Ukraine. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

