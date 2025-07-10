MH17 plane shot down: Australia calls on Kremlin to pay damages

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine
10:35 AM • 2013 views
Will allow attracting up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund with €3 billion for guarantees and grants for Ukraine
09:06 AM • 8886 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 19191 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 48209 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 25279 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 51875 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 146198 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 78713 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 83465 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 109664 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+29°
5.8m/s
53%
742mm
Popular news
Kyiv residents broadcast air defense operations during the night attack of "Shaheds" on social mediaJuly 10, 01:55 AM • 9601 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyedJuly 10, 05:10 AM • 24494 views
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 meters06:16 AM • 13072 views
Ukraine needs a new "Marshall Plan" for reconstruction - Kellogg07:25 AM • 4025 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed08:58 AM • 8691 views
Publications
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite July 10, 05:30 AM • 48207 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 61257 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 67216 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 73679 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 146197 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Giorgia Meloni
Igor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Italy
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 137985 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 267586 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 447146 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 276206 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 384855 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Buk air defense system
The Hill
9K720 Iskander

MH17 plane shot down: Australia calls on Kremlin to pay damages

Kyiv • UNN

 • 932 views

Australia has called on Russia to pay damages for the destruction of flight MH17 in 2014 after the European Court of Human Rights found Moscow responsible for violating international law in Ukraine.

MH17 plane shot down: Australia calls on Kremlin to pay damages

The Australian government has called on Russia to compensate for the damage caused in 2014 as a result of the destruction of the Malaysian Airlines flight MH17, which was shot down over the occupied part of the Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to DPA.

Details

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called on the Russian side to compensate for the plane shot down in 2014 after the decision of the European Court of Human Rights. We remind you that on Wednesday, the ECHR ruled that Russia violated international law in Ukraine. This is the first time an international court has held Moscow accountable for human rights violations since the full-scale invasion in 2022.

We welcome the decision of the European Court of Human Rights that Russia is responsible for the downing of flight MH17

- Wong stated. She called it "a historic moment for the victims and their loved ones."

Addition

Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777, flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down over Ukraine on July 17, 2014. It was shot down from the territory of the Donetsk region, which at that time was already occupied by Russians and pro-Russian separatists. The crew of the Buk anti-aircraft missile system from the 53rd Air Defense Brigade of the Russian armed forces, based in the Kursk region, participated in the destruction of the aircraft.

As a result of the tragedy, all 298 people died, including 283 passengers and 15 crew members. Citizens of the Netherlands, Malaysia, Canada, Germany, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Great Britain were on board the plane.

In May 2025, the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization found Russia responsible for the downing of the aircraft. Even earlier, the court in The Hague found three Russian citizens (one of whom is Igor Girkin-Strelkov) and one Ukrainian citizen guilty of the tragedy.

The Kremlin denies its involvement in the downing of the aircraft, does not recognize the decisions of international organizations, and refuses to extradite the defendants.

Recall

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed the decision of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization, which confirms Russia's responsibility for the downing of flight MH17.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Donetsk Oblast
Andriy Sybiha
Buk air defense system
The Hague
Australia
Amsterdam
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9