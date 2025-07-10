The Australian government has called on Russia to compensate for the damage caused in 2014 as a result of the destruction of the Malaysian Airlines flight MH17, which was shot down over the occupied part of the Donetsk region. This was reported by UNN with reference to DPA.

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong called on the Russian side to compensate for the plane shot down in 2014 after the decision of the European Court of Human Rights. We remind you that on Wednesday, the ECHR ruled that Russia violated international law in Ukraine. This is the first time an international court has held Moscow accountable for human rights violations since the full-scale invasion in 2022.

We welcome the decision of the European Court of Human Rights that Russia is responsible for the downing of flight MH17 - Wong stated. She called it "a historic moment for the victims and their loved ones."

Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777, flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down over Ukraine on July 17, 2014. It was shot down from the territory of the Donetsk region, which at that time was already occupied by Russians and pro-Russian separatists. The crew of the Buk anti-aircraft missile system from the 53rd Air Defense Brigade of the Russian armed forces, based in the Kursk region, participated in the destruction of the aircraft.

As a result of the tragedy, all 298 people died, including 283 passengers and 15 crew members. Citizens of the Netherlands, Malaysia, Canada, Germany, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Great Britain were on board the plane.

In May 2025, the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization found Russia responsible for the downing of the aircraft. Even earlier, the court in The Hague found three Russian citizens (one of whom is Igor Girkin-Strelkov) and one Ukrainian citizen guilty of the tragedy.

The Kremlin denies its involvement in the downing of the aircraft, does not recognize the decisions of international organizations, and refuses to extradite the defendants.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha welcomed the decision of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organization, which confirms Russia's responsibility for the downing of flight MH17.