Concert of pianist Leonskaja, who performed with pro-Putin musicians, canceled in the Netherlands

$42.400.03
48.950.03
ukenru
10:00 AM • 4136 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 11589 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 23128 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 20747 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 14905 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 26615 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
06:31 AM • 15753 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
November 26, 06:07 AM • 14069 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 24042 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 40807 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
3.7m/s
80%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Changes to US peace plan could lead to Putin's rejection - NYTNovember 26, 02:31 AM • 23745 views
Russian city of Cheboksary attacked by drones: military plant likely hitVideoNovember 26, 02:58 AM • 4002 views
"An uneducated society is needed": Russia introduces new restrictions for higher education - CPDNovember 26, 03:33 AM • 23031 views
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 19PhotoNovember 26, 05:09 AM • 8100 views
US Army Secretary makes pessimistic forecast on situation in Ukraine: Vance and Rubio's reaction was swift06:56 AM • 10999 views
Publications
Preparing pancakes that everyone can make: top 5 selected recipesPhoto12:02 PM • 1344 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto08:59 AM • 23128 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 26615 views
Warm end of autumn: a weatherman told what the weather will be like in the last week of November
Exclusive
November 25, 01:21 PM • 47275 views
Ukraine may face prolonged power outages in winter: expert named key factors
Exclusive
November 25, 10:00 AM • 55969 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Ursula von der Leyen
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 24940 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 59608 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 77269 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 77706 views
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 84556 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
9K720 Iskander

Concert of pianist Leonskaja, who performed with pro-Putin musicians, canceled in the Netherlands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 970 views

The concert of Soviet and Austrian pianist Elisabeth Leonskaja, who visited Russia and performed with pro-Putin musicians, has been canceled in the Netherlands. This is the result of joint efforts by the Embassy of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Institute, the community, and the honorary consul.

Concert of pianist Leonskaja, who performed with pro-Putin musicians, canceled in the Netherlands

The concert of Soviet and Austrian pianist Elizaveta Leonskaya, who has repeatedly visited Russia and performed with pro-Putin musicians since the beginning of the full-scale war, has been canceled. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

This was achieved thanks to the joint efforts of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Netherlands, the representative office of the Ukrainian Institute in the Netherlands, the Ukrainian community, and honorary consul Karel Burger Dirven.

- the message says.

The concert was scheduled to take place on December 4, 2025, at the main concert hall of Muziekgebouw in Eindhoven. The Embassy appealed to Muziekgebouw with a request to cancel it. Currently, similar concerts by Leonskaya are planned for 2026 in Groningen and Amsterdam – Ukrainian diplomats have sent similar appeals to the respective concert halls.

Culture should not be an instrument for war propaganda and whitewashing the war crimes of the aggressor state, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine added.

Recall

In Italy, calls are being made to cancel the performance of Russian singer Ildar Abdrazakov, who is scheduled to perform at the Verona theater in 2026. The singer became a confidant of Putin and headed the theater in annexed Sevastopol.

Olga Rozgon

CultureNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Musician
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Amsterdam
Netherlands