The concert of Soviet and Austrian pianist Elizaveta Leonskaya, who has repeatedly visited Russia and performed with pro-Putin musicians since the beginning of the full-scale war, has been canceled. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

This was achieved thanks to the joint efforts of the Embassy of Ukraine in the Netherlands, the representative office of the Ukrainian Institute in the Netherlands, the Ukrainian community, and honorary consul Karel Burger Dirven. - the message says.

The concert was scheduled to take place on December 4, 2025, at the main concert hall of Muziekgebouw in Eindhoven. The Embassy appealed to Muziekgebouw with a request to cancel it. Currently, similar concerts by Leonskaya are planned for 2026 in Groningen and Amsterdam – Ukrainian diplomats have sent similar appeals to the respective concert halls.

Culture should not be an instrument for war propaganda and whitewashing the war crimes of the aggressor state, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine added.

Recall

In Italy, calls are being made to cancel the performance of Russian singer Ildar Abdrazakov, who is scheduled to perform at the Verona theater in 2026. The singer became a confidant of Putin and headed the theater in annexed Sevastopol.