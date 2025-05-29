Gas prices in Europe rose amid market assessment of the court's decision on Trump's tariffs

$41.590.09
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features
How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

New meeting in the "Ramstein" format will be held on June 4 - NATO

When gluten-free is not about fashion: what is celiac disease and how to live with it

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

Hungry people stormed a UN warehouse in Gaza: there are dead - BBC

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

The embassy has denied information about the shortening of Zelenskyy's visit to Berlin due to the situation in Sumy region.

Porn scandal with OnlyFans video triggered resignation in Finnish politics

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

Will Summer Begin with Magnetic Storms: Dates and Intensity of Geomagnetic Fluctuations in June

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

Andrii Sybiha

Lisovyi Oksen Vasyliovych

Vitali Klitschko

Friedrich Merz

Kaya Kallas

Kyiv

Kharkiv Oblast

Europe

Netherlands

Canada

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

Facebook

DJI Mavic

MIM-104 Patriot

The Da Vinci surgical system

TikTok

Gas prices in Europe rose amid market assessment of the court's decision on Trump's tariffs

Kyiv • UNN

European gas prices rose amid speculation that US court decisions on Trump's tariffs could increase demand. The market remains volatile due to uncertainty.

Gas prices in Europe rose amid market assessment of the court's decision on Trump's tariffs

European gas prices rose slightly amid speculation that a US court move to block President Donald Trump's tariffs could increase demand for energy, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Gas benchmark futures rose 0.9% on Thursday, the last day of trading for the June contract. The market, as indicated, remains volatile.

Gas prices have fluctuated sharply since Trump announced so-called reciprocal tariffs in a sweeping decree on April 2. The vast majority of tariffs were ruled illegal on Wednesday, prompting the US Department of Justice to appeal.

The trade war has affected the outlook for global economic growth and energy consumption. For Europe, a net energy importer, the court's decision could mean it has to compete harder with other buyers for fuel. This could complicate efforts to replenish gas reserves before winter, the publication notes.

With the arrival of summer in the Northern Hemisphere, Europe may have to face a sharp increase in consumption in Asia, where increased demand for air conditioning may increase competition for seaborne liquefied natural gas. Currently, China mainly satisfies its needs by increasing domestic production and pipeline imports.

As for supplies, flows from Europe's largest gas supplier, Norway, are slowly gaining momentum after a period of seasonal maintenance. However, unplanned work at the country's giant Troll field continues, with full operation expected to resume on Friday.

Dutch front-month futures, the European gas benchmark, rose 0.444% to €36.85 per megawatt-hour at 9:02 a.m. in Amsterdam.

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"06.05.25, 17:11 • 91949 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Amsterdam
Asia
Norway
Europe
Netherlands
China
United States
