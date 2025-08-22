$41.220.16
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Yermak proposed to Zelenskyy to reform the Office of the President
Ukraine returned 65 more citizens stranded at the Russian-Georgian border - MFA
Trump changes rhetoric: Ukraine must go on the offensive - CNN
Defence City adopted – what is the situation with residency for Ukrainian aviation?
Cabinet's interference in marketing agreements between pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacies threatens competition and industry development - American Chamber of Commerce
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
Svyrydenko: the government is preparing 155 schools for a return to offline learning and promises hot meals for students from grades 1 to 11
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylish
MPs will challenge in the Constitutional Court the law that deprives shareholders of banks undergoing liquidation of access to justice - MP
European gas prices to rise amid declining optimism for peace in Ukraine - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 110 views

European natural gas prices are rising as optimism for an end to Russia's war against Ukraine wanes. This is happening amid the difficulty of reaching a peace agreement and preparations for the upcoming heating season.

European gas prices to rise amid declining optimism for peace in Ukraine - Bloomberg

European natural gas prices are heading for their first weekly gain in three weeks, as initial optimism about United States President Donald Trump's efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine wanes. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Benchmark futures rose slightly on Friday, and were expected to gain about 8% this week. While prices fell to a yearly low in anticipation of a potential peace agreement, Russia's demands for a say in Ukraine's security guarantees and territorial claims underscored the difficulty of reaching a deal.

For many traders, the prospect of peace still remains distant, as does the possibility of additional Russian energy flows returning to the market. This means that Europe will have to continue competing for gas supplies with other buyers, preparing for the upcoming heating season.

"Clearly, we are still very far from an agreement that could be acceptable to all parties."

- analysts at Energy Aspects Ltd. led by Eriza Pasco said in a note earlier this week.

Currently, the European gas market is preparing for upcoming maintenance work in Norway, a key gas supplier, which will limit available supplies. Higher prices may be needed to attract liquefied natural gas cargoes and prevent them from being sent to Asia.

On the morning of September 22, in Amsterdam, the price of Dutch front-month futures, which is the European gas benchmark, rose by 1.1% to 33.55 euros per megawatt-hour.

Addition

OPEC raised its forecast for global oil demand in 2026 by 100,000 barrels per day, to 1.38 million barrels per day. At the same time, the forecast for supply growth from non-OPEC+ countries decreased, especially due to the expected reduction in US shale oil production.

Pavlo Zinchenko

