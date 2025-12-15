$42.190.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Australia plans to tighten gun laws after deadliest shooting in nearly 30 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Australia plans to tighten gun laws after the largest mass shooting in nearly 30 years, which killed 16 people at Bondi Beach in Sydney. A father and son, identified as Sajid Akram and Navid Akram, carried out the attack using registered weapons.

Australia plans to tighten gun laws after deadliest shooting in nearly 30 years

Australia on Monday announced plans to strengthen gun laws after the largest mass shooting in nearly 30 years, in which a father and son killed 15 people at a Jewish celebration on Bondi Beach in Sydney. Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the father, a 50-year-old man, died at the scene, bringing the death toll to 16, while his 24-year-old son was in critical condition in the hospital, police said at a press conference on Monday.

After the attack, 40 people were taken to the hospital, including two police officers who are in serious but stable condition, law enforcement said. The victims were people aged 10 to 87.

Police did not name the shooters but said the father had a firearms license since 2015 and owned six registered weapons. One of the suspects was known to authorities but was not considered an immediate threat, security officials said.

State broadcaster ABC and other local media identified the attackers as Sajid Akram and his son Navid Akram.

Interior Minister Tony Burke said the father arrived in Australia in 1998 on a student visa, while his son was born in Australia.

Police did not provide details about the firearms, but video from the scene showed the men firing what appeared to be a bolt-action rifle and a shotgun.

We are thoroughly investigating the backgrounds of both individuals. At this stage, we know very little about them.

- said New South Wales Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon.

Two Islamic State flags were found in the shooters' car, Australian national television ABC News reported, without citing sources.

World leaders shocked: politicians' reaction to deadly antisemitic attack on Bondi Beach in Sydney14.12.25, 20:51 • 7024 views

The shooting raised questions about whether Australia's gun laws, already among the strictest in the world, meet modern needs.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would ask the Cabinet to consider limits on the number of weapons allowed per license and the duration of the license. "People's circumstances can change," he told reporters. "People can be radicalized over time. Licenses should not last forever."

Addition

Eyewitnesses said the attack on the famous beach, which was crowded on a hot weekend evening, lasted about 10 minutes, forcing about 1,000 people celebrating Hanukkah to flee.

A man filmed attacking and disarming an armed man was hailed as a hero whose actions saved lives. Local media identified him as Ahmed al Ahmed, citing a relative who said the 43-year-old fruit shop owner suffered two wounds and underwent surgery.

A fundraiser for him raised over A$550,000 (≈US$365,000) by noon on Monday.

Flowers and Israeli and Australian flags were placed at a temporary memorial at the Bondi Pavilion, and an online book of condolences was created. Police and private Jewish security guards with radios were on duty as visitors paid their respects and laid flowers.

Recall

On December 14, two armed men opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration on Bondi Beach in Australia.

