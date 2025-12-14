$42.270.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

World leaders shocked: politicians' reaction to deadly antisemitic attack on Bondi Beach in Sydney

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

A shooting occurred on Bondi Beach in Sydney during a Jewish Hanukkah holiday event. At least 11 people were killed and dozens were injured, prompting shock and condolences from world leaders.

World leaders shocked: politicians' reaction to deadly antisemitic attack on Bondi Beach in Sydney
Photo: AP

World leaders have expressed shock and deep condolences over the deadly shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney, which occurred during a Jewish holiday event for Hanukkah. At least 11 people were killed and dozens injured in the attack. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the event "a targeted attack on Jewish Australians on the first day of Hanukkah, which should be a day of joy."

King Charles of Great Britain stated that he and his wife were "shocked and saddened by the horrific anti-Semitic terrorist attack."

It was a horrific attack, 11 people died, 29 were seriously injured. And it was clearly an anti-Semitic attack 

— said US President Donald Trump to reporters at the White House.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed solidarity, emphasizing that France "will continue to relentlessly fight against anti-Semitic hatred that wounds us all."

Sydney Beach Shooting During Hanukkah: At Least 10 Dead, Dozens Injured14.12.25, 12:28 • 11647 views

UN Secretary-General António Guterres also expressed strong condemnation: "I condemn today's horrific deadly attack on Jewish families gathered in Sydney to celebrate Hanukkah."

Condolences to the people of Australia and the Jewish community were also expressed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, the Prime Ministers of Poland, Great Britain, New Zealand, and Sweden, and other officials and politicians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called anti-Semitism a "cancer" and stated that the "cold-blooded murder" occurred because leaders "remain silent." Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar linked the attack to "anti-Semitic and inflammatory calls to 'Globalize the Intifada'" on the streets of Australia.

During the Sydney shooting, one of the attackers was disarmed by a civilian, who is already being called a hero14.12.25, 17:25 • 2578 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
European Commission
New Zealand
United Nations
Anthony Albanese
Friedrich Merz
Australia
Emmanuel Macron
Charles III
France
Sweden
Great Britain
Benjamin Netanyahu
Germany
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Poland