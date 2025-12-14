During the Sydney shooting, one of the attackers was disarmed by a civilian, who is already being called a hero

A witness who attacked and disarmed a gunman during a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney has been hailed as a hero. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

According to Reuters, a video is circulating on social media showing a man in a white shirt running up to a man with a rifle in a parking lot. The witness attacks him from behind, snatches the weapon from his hands and points it back at the attacker, then places the rifle on the ground. The armed man loses his balance and retreats towards the bridge where another shooter was located.

Reuters confirmed the authenticity of the video based on verified footage showing the same men. It was also confirmed that the armed men in the video are the same individuals who were surrounded by police, the publication states.

In addition, according to police, 12 people were killed during an attack at a Jewish holiday event at Bondi Beach on Sunday. One of the suspects was killed, and another was in critical condition. Police are investigating whether a third shooter was involved.

However, the identity of the passerby who disarmed the attacker was not immediately established. However, a video of his actions quickly spread on social media, where users call him a hero and note that his act could have saved many lives.

This Australian saved countless lives by taking a gun from one of the terrorists at Bondi Beach. HERO - witnesses widely write on social media.

Chris Minns, the premier of New South Wales, where Sydney is located, said it was "the most incredible scene I have ever seen."

The man approached an armed man who opened fire on the community and single-handedly disarmed him, risking his own life to save the lives of countless others. - said Chris Minns.

And he added: "This man is a true hero, and I have no doubt that thanks to his bravery, many, many people survived tonight."

Recall

At Bondi Beach in Australia, two armed men opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration, killing 10 people, including one shooter, and injuring dozens. Police detained one suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.