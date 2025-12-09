Australia becomes the first country in the world to ban children under 16 from accessing social media
Australia has legally banned children under 16 from accessing social media, including TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese urged young people to use their free time for personal development.
Australia has become the first country in the world to legally ban children under 16 from accessing social media. The new law blocks access to major platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.
Details
The law has come into force, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed young people in a video message, urging them to use the time free from social media for personal development.
Make the most of your school holidays. Instead of spending time on your phone, start a new sport, learn to play a new musical instrument, or read that book that's been sitting on your shelf for a long time.
However, this decision has drawn criticism from platform owners and human rights activists. X social media owner Elon Musk called the ban an attempt to "subtly control all Australians' access to the internet." In addition, most platforms argue that the new law violates freedom of speech.
