Worst drowning surge: seven dead in Australia over the Easter weekend

Seven people drowned in Australia over the Easter weekend, including a 9-year-old boy who got stuck between rocks on a beach in New South Wales on Sunday, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Most of the deaths were caused by strong waves sweeping people into the ocean from rocks. Two people remain missing.

Steven Pearce, CEO of Surf Life Saving New South Wales, where most of the fatalities occurred, told ABC that it was the "worst" spate of drownings on record for a long Easter weekend.

"It was just horrific over a weekend that is supposed to be joyous and religious," Pearce told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Ambulance crews were able to pull the boy from South West Rocks, about 400 kilometers north of Sydney, but he died at the scene.

Earlier on Sunday, a helicopter spotted a father and son swimming in the water near Wattamolla beach south of Sydney. The 14-year-old son was resuscitated but the father was later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Victoria Police continue to search for a 41-year-old man who went missing near San Remo on Friday.

Surf Life Saving New South Wales stated that it has conducted over 150 rescue operations since Good Friday.

Mr Pearce said a "perfect storm" of high temperatures, the holiday weekend, and dangerous ocean waves across much of New South Wales and Victoria contributed to the surge in deaths.

While conditions are expected to improve on Monday, authorities urged those visiting the coast to exercise caution.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended his condolences to the families of the victims. "Please be safe. Families, in particular, please be safe with your children," he said.

Addition

According to Royal Life Saving Australia, 323 people drowned across Australia in the year ending June 2024. This figure includes those who died in rivers and streams as well as on beaches. Almost 40% of the deaths were recorded in New South Wales.