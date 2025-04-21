Worst drowning surge: seven dead in Australia over the Easter weekend

$41.380.00
Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria
03:08 AM • 20005 views

Epiphanius named the scenario for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine: it will happen as in Syria

02:26 AM • 39048 views

Kyiv prepares a response to Trump's plan regarding the recognition of the annexation of Crimea and blocking NATO membership - WSJ

April 20, 09:16 PM • 25371 views

Trump hopes for the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the Russian Federation already this week

April 20, 02:07 PM • 31120 views

On the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers fell into a Russian ambush, there are dead - Zelenskyy

April 20, 06:46 AM • 52159 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 68768 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 03:10 PM • 57968 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 67553 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 34143 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 27221 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

Boeing 737 MAX aircraft heading to China returned to the US due to Trump's tariffs - Media

April 20, 09:39 PM • 18657 views

"Easter truce" confirmed the Russian Federation's rejection of US and Ukrainian proposals for a ceasefire - ISW

April 20, 11:15 PM • 10860 views

ISW: The Kremlin justifies the war to militarize the population and prepares for a prolonged confrontation with NATO

01:20 AM • 20243 views

Kyiv under threat: enemy UAVs are heading towards the capital, explosions are heard

01:56 AM • 17240 views

Night attacks on Ukraine: explosions heard in several regional centers

02:56 AM • 50437 views
How to remove stains from wine, coffee, grass and ink: simple and effective tips

April 20, 09:03 AM • 34997 views

Eggs after Easter: how to properly store and what to cook with them

April 20, 06:00 AM • 37474 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 20, 03:00 AM • 68768 views

Technology powering Ukraine. How RSE became a symbol of energy independence during the war

April 19, 08:45 AM • 54265 views

Catching up with Oleksandriya, the Lviv derby, the fight to get out of the relegation zone: UPL weekend matches preview

April 19, 06:00 AM • 53257 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Pope Francis

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Europe

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 03:04 PM • 67553 views

Taras Tsymbalyuk will become the main character of the show "The Bachelor"

April 18, 03:22 PM • 37727 views

Netflix will improve search with AI

April 18, 01:58 PM • 39071 views

"Star Wars" animated series about Darth Maul will be released next year

April 18, 01:19 PM • 39747 views

Jennifer Lopez to star in "The Last Mrs. Parrish"

April 18, 10:07 AM • 73359 views
Shahed-136

Unmanned aerial vehicle

M142 HIMARS

Financial Times

TikTok

Worst drowning surge: seven dead in Australia over the Easter weekend

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Seven people drowned in Australia over the Easter weekend, including a child. Strong waves caused most deaths, two remain missing.

Worst drowning surge: seven dead in Australia over the Easter weekend

Seven people drowned in Australia over the Easter weekend, including a 9-year-old boy who got stuck between rocks on a beach in New South Wales on Sunday, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

Most of the deaths were caused by strong waves sweeping people into the ocean from rocks. Two people remain missing.

Steven Pearce, CEO of Surf Life Saving New South Wales, where most of the fatalities occurred, told ABC that it was the "worst" spate of drownings on record for a long Easter weekend.

"It was just horrific over a weekend that is supposed to be joyous and religious," Pearce told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Ambulance crews were able to pull the boy from South West Rocks, about 400 kilometers north of Sydney, but he died at the scene.

Earlier on Sunday, a helicopter spotted a father and son swimming in the water near Wattamolla beach south of Sydney. The 14-year-old son was resuscitated but the father was later pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, Victoria Police continue to search for a 41-year-old man who went missing near San Remo on Friday.

Surf Life Saving New South Wales stated that it has conducted over 150 rescue operations since Good Friday.

Mr Pearce said a "perfect storm" of high temperatures, the holiday weekend, and dangerous ocean waves across much of New South Wales and Victoria contributed to the surge in deaths.

While conditions are expected to improve on Monday, authorities urged those visiting the coast to exercise caution.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended his condolences to the families of the victims. "Please be safe. Families, in particular, please be safe with your children," he said.

Addition

According to Royal Life Saving Australia, 323 people drowned across Australia in the year ending June 2024. This figure includes those who died in rivers and streams as well as on beaches. Almost 40% of the deaths were recorded in New South Wales.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Anthony Albanese
Australia
