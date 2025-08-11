Australia prepares to recognize Palestine as a state in September

Australia, following the UK, France, and Canada, will recognize the Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly. This will happen in September, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced, according to UNN.

Details

According to Albanese, Australia received commitments from the Palestinian Authority regarding demilitarization, holding general elections, and further recognition of Israel's right to exist.

A two-state solution is humanity's best hope for ending the cycle of violence in the Middle East and putting an end to conflict, suffering, and hunger in the Gaza Strip. - he stated.

He added that the decision was made after his government received assurances from Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas that the "Hamas" group would play no role in the future state.

This step is also the result of negotiations with his counterparts from the United Kingdom, France, New Zealand, and Japan, which took place over the past two weeks. - Albanese noted.

Currently, 147 out of 193 UN member states recognize Palestine.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing the Times of Israel, reported that Israel might annex part of Gaza's territory if "Hamas" does not agree to a peace deal soon. This was stated by Israeli cabinet member Ze'ev Elkin.