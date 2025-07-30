Australia extends social media ban for teenagers under 16 30 July 2025

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
09:53 AM • 1126 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
06:09 AM • 15574 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 41555 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 50633 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 45081 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 53399 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 54493 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 69063 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 162381 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 58213 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
2m/s
96%
744mm
Popular news
"Will threaten Great Britain tomorrow": Netanyahu reacted to Starmer's statement on the recognition of PalestineJuly 30, 12:34 AM • 28253 views
"Properly" loving Russia: occupiers sent schoolchildren from Donetsk region to "Artek" branch in Zaporizhzhia - CNSJuly 30, 01:05 AM • 32150 views
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, Russia: a tsunami threat has been declaredVideoJuly 30, 01:37 AM • 29526 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media07:04 AM • 14987 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine08:11 AM • 37136 views
Publications
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions09:53 AM • 1066 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine08:11 AM • 37351 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantPhotoJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 129000 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 162357 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 205957 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Ruslan Kravchenko
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Cherkasy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Alaska
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media07:04 AM • 15144 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 149200 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 200509 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 134634 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConVideoJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 128201 views
Actual
YouTube
Signal
The New York Times
Fox News
TikTok

Australia extends social media ban for teenagers under 16 30 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1144 views

Australia is revoking YouTube's exemption, adding it to the list of social media platforms banned for teenagers under 16. The ban will come into effect in December, and its violation carries a fine of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars.

Australia extends social media ban for teenagers under 16

Australia is revoking a previous exemption for the YouTube video platform and will add it to the list of social networks banned for teenagers under 16. The ban will come into effect in December. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The government explained its decision by protecting children from harmful content and the influence of technology giants.

In November 2024, the country's authorities restricted the use of social networks for children under 16. Now, the internet regulator is calling for this exception to be revoked after a survey where 37% of minors complained about harmful content on YouTube – the highest indicator among social networks.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that children suffer from the negative influence of platforms.

YouTube claims it should not be classified as a social network because its primary business is video hosting. According to the company, almost three-quarters of Australians aged 13 to 15 use it.

"Our position remains clear: YouTube is a video-sharing platform with a library of free, high-quality content that is increasingly viewed on TV screens. It is not a social network," a YouTube spokesperson said in an email.

Other companies, such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, argue that YouTube has the same algorithms and interaction features. The ban makes it illegal for teenagers to create YouTube accounts but allows parents and teachers to show videos to children.

In general, the law provides for the obligation of social networks to "take reasonable measures" to comply with the requirements, otherwise, a fine of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars is threatened.

YouTube Shorts in terms of revenue has equaled the main platform in the USA15.06.25, 17:02 • 4996 views

Lilia Podolyak

News of the WorldTechnologies
TikTok
Anthony Albanese
Australia
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram