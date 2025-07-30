Australia extends social media ban for teenagers under 16 30 July 2025

Australia is revoking a previous exemption for the YouTube video platform and will add it to the list of social networks banned for teenagers under 16. The ban will come into effect in December. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The government explained its decision by protecting children from harmful content and the influence of technology giants.

In November 2024, the country's authorities restricted the use of social networks for children under 16. Now, the internet regulator is calling for this exception to be revoked after a survey where 37% of minors complained about harmful content on YouTube – the highest indicator among social networks.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that children suffer from the negative influence of platforms.

YouTube claims it should not be classified as a social network because its primary business is video hosting. According to the company, almost three-quarters of Australians aged 13 to 15 use it.

"Our position remains clear: YouTube is a video-sharing platform with a library of free, high-quality content that is increasingly viewed on TV screens. It is not a social network," a YouTube spokesperson said in an email.

Other companies, such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, argue that YouTube has the same algorithms and interaction features. The ban makes it illegal for teenagers to create YouTube accounts but allows parents and teachers to show videos to children.

In general, the law provides for the obligation of social networks to "take reasonable measures" to comply with the requirements, otherwise, a fine of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars is threatened.

