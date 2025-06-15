YouTube Shorts in terms of revenue has equaled the main platform in the USA

YouTube Shorts short videos bring the company revenue on par with the main version of the platform in the US and a number of other countries. In some countries, Shorts monetization even exceeds traditional YouTube, and the number of views of short videos in the first quarter of 2025 increased by 20%. This was stated by YouTube CEO Neal Mohan, reports Variety, writes UNN.

Details

After a major advertising presentation in New York, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan shared a landmark achievement of the platform. According to him, YouTube Shorts short videos already bring in as much revenue per hour of viewing as the main YouTube - in particular in the USA and in a number of other countries. Moreover, according to him, "in some countries, the level of Shorts monetization now exceeds the indicator of the main YouTube".

During his speech at the MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications conference, Mohan explained that this growth was made possible by more advertising opportunities, AI-driven content, and an overall increase in user activity.

In the first quarter of 2025, Shorts views increased by 20% compared to last year - he said.

Mohan also emphasized that short videos are especially attractive to young people.

Watching videos is becoming more interactive in nature... and Shorts just makes it easy and understandable - he said.

Currently, about 70% of channels on the platform publish short format.

Another notable trend is the transition of users to large screens. Over the past year, watching ads on TVs has brought YouTube over a billion conversions. And in the first quarter of this year, TVs became the main viewing devices, ahead of smartphones.

At Brandcast, which YouTube held in New York, the company presented new advertising opportunities. From now on, brands will be able to buy impressions tied to high-profile events - such as the Oscars, Met Gala or the PGA tournament. This allows brands to appear in search results for event topics and "get a significant share of voice" in the advertising environment.

Asked about the prospects of artificial intelligence, Mohan stressed that YouTube has been investing in this technology for years. AI is used not only to monitor content and copyrights, but also to create tools for creators.

I really see AI as a technology that will expand human creativity - he said. Among the innovations is the Dream Screen function, which allows you to generate videos based on Google DeepMind's text request.

Special attention is paid to content development: YouTube actively supports podcasts, which collect more than a billion viewers every month.

Neal Mohan also noted the power of combining advertising and subscription services (YouTube Music, Premium, YouTube TV and Sunday Ticket).

This flywheel attracts new creators. There are now more than 125 million Music and Premium subscribers - up from 100 million a year ago - he noted.

Analyst Michael Nathanson of MoffettNathanson noted that if YouTube were a separate company, it would be worth $475-550 billion - about 30% of Alphabet's total value. In 2024, YouTube became the second largest media company in the world (revenues - $54.2 billion), second only to Disney. But already in 2025, the platform may become the leader - in terms of income and audience attention.

YouTube is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.

Happy birthday, YouTube. It's hard to believe this is our 20th anniversary - said Mohan.

The anniversary Brandcast show at Lincoln Center featured YouTube and show business stars: Lady Gaga, MrBeast, Brittany Broski, Sean Evans ("Hot Ones") and streamer iShowSpeed. Also, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the first free broadcast of the league game on YouTube: the match between the "Chargers" and the "Chiefs" will take place in São Paulo, Brazil.

