YouTube quietly softened its content moderation rules

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Explosions in Kyiv: missile and drone crash in the Desnyanskyi district

Kyiv under massive drone attack: there are wounded, cars are on fire

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

YouTube quietly softened its content moderation rules

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

YouTube is easing moderation rules, prioritizing freedom of speech over the risk of harm. Now, videos of public interest may contain more content that was previously considered a violation.

YouTube quietly softened its content moderation rules

The world's largest video platform, YouTube, is weakening its video moderation rules, urging moderators to prioritize "freedom of speech" over the risk of harm when removing videos. This is reported by UNN with reference to The New York Times.

Details

The policy change, which has not been publicly announced, has made YouTube the latest platform to abandon active control over online speech amid pressure from Republicans in the US, the publication writes. As noted, the update first appeared in December 2024 in training materials for moderators.

Now, videos of public interest may contain more content that was previously considered a violation. In particular, the permissible share of such content has increased from a quarter to half of the video. Examples include discussions of political, social and cultural issues, including city council meetings or campaign rallies.

"Recognizing that the definition of 'public interest' is constantly changing, we are updating our guidelines for these exceptions to reflect the new types of discussions we are seeing on the platform today. Our goal remains the same: to protect freedom of speech on YouTube while mitigating egregious harm," said YouTube spokeswoman Nicole Bell.

According to Bell, YouTube is canceling policies that no longer make sense, as in the case of Covid misinformation in 2023, and, conversely, strengthening them when justified - for example, this year it banned content leading to gambling sites.

YouTube allows content that formally violates the rules to remain if it has educational, documentary, scientific or artistic value. The platform reserves the right to interpret the rules and make exceptions in cases of public interest.

In December 2024, YouTube allowed the posting of videos of US presidential candidates even if there were policy violations, if the videos were deemed to be of public importance.

Addition

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, also suspended its fact-checking program in January, as evidence of a similar trend. The X platform has taken similar steps before.

Meghan A. Brown, a doctoral student at the University of Michigan, said that such a policy change is a "reversal from the time when YouTube and other platforms decided that people could share political speeches, but still maintain some decency."

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

PoliticsMultimedia
The New York Times
United States
YouTube
Facebook
Instagram
