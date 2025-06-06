YouTube has blocked the channel of Mosiychuk and three more channels of another sanctioned propagandist

YouTube has blocked four more channels in Ukraine that spread narratives in the spirit of Russian propaganda and were associated with individuals against whom sanctions have been imposed. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council.

Details

The channel "Igor Mosiichuk" - a former member of parliament who regularly broadcast messages in tune with Russian propaganda - has been blocked.

In addition, the YouTube streaming platform has suspended the channels "Shaposhnikov UA", "shaposhnikov news" and "Rostislav Shaposhnikov", which are associated with blogger Rostislav Shaposhnikov, who spread fake news favorable to Russia.

Both defendants are subject to NSDC sanctions, which were enacted by the Decree of the President of Ukraine of May 25.

Recall

On May 25, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky approved a new package of sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council. The list includes the son of the former president of Motor Sich Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, former member of parliament and blogger Igor Mosiichuk, Kadyrov's assistant Akhmed Dudaev, as well as several well-known leaders of criminal groups, including Russian ones.

