Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow
02:28 PM • 1174 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 9714 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 19897 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 30798 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 49306 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 29779 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 68721 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 47555 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 39742 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 48251 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

Publications
Exclusives
YouTube has blocked the channel of Arestovych and other sanctioned "vloggers"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1160 views

YouTube has blocked the channels of Oleksiy Arestovych, Rostyslav Bondarenko, Dmytro Vasyltsya, Tetyana Kashevarova, Oleksandr Onyshchenko, Volodymyr Shelest, and Vadym Karasyov in Ukraine. The decision is related to the sanctions imposed by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) by presidential decrees.

YouTube has blocked the channel of Arestovych and other sanctioned "vloggers"

YouTube has blocked the channel of sanctioned Oleksiy Arestovych and other individuals against whom sanctions were previously imposed in Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, the following YouTube channels are no longer available in Ukraine:

  • Konstantin Bondarenko;
    • Dmytro Vasilets;
      • Anastasia Kashevarova (DailyStorm, This is media);
        • Pavlo Onishchenko.

          The Bureau of Economic Security (BES) has seized the assets and finances of sanctioned oligarch Zhevago in Kyiv 08.05.25, 15:35 • 7264 views

          Before that, YouTube disabled the channels of Oleksandr Shelest and Vadym Karasyov. All channels of these authors do not work in Ukraine.

          The authors of the blocked video resources are under sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, which were put into effect by decrees of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

          Let us remind you

          President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the introduction of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council against Petro Poroshenko, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, Gennadiy Bogolyubov, Kostyantyn Zhevago, Viktor Medvedchuk.  

          Liliia Naboka

          Liliia Naboka

          SocietyPoliticsMultimedia
          Kostyantyn Zhevago
          Petro Poroshenko
          Igor Kolomoisky
          Volodymyr Zelenskyy
          Ukraine
          YouTube
