YouTube has blocked the channel of Arestovych and other sanctioned "vloggers"

YouTube has blocked the channel of sanctioned Oleksiy Arestovych and other individuals against whom sanctions were previously imposed in Ukraine. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, reports UNN.

Details

In particular, the following YouTube channels are no longer available in Ukraine:

Konstantin Bondarenko;

Dmytro Vasilets;

Anastasia Kashevarova (DailyStorm, This is media);

Pavlo Onishchenko.

Before that, YouTube disabled the channels of Oleksandr Shelest and Vadym Karasyov. All channels of these authors do not work in Ukraine.

The authors of the blocked video resources are under sanctions of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, which were put into effect by decrees of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on the introduction of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council against Petro Poroshenko, Ihor Kolomoiskyi, Gennadiy Bogolyubov, Kostyantyn Zhevago, Viktor Medvedchuk.