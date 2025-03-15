Australia says supporting Ukraine is in its national interest
Kyiv • UNN
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that he had joined a virtual coalition meeting where he reaffirmed his strong support for Ukraine. Leaders agreed on concrete actions to support the country.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he joined a virtual meeting of the "coalition of the willing" this morning, where he reaffirmed his country's "strong and unwavering support for Ukraine," UNN reports.
"Leaders agreed to continue working on concrete actions to support Ukraine now and in the future," Anthony Albanese wrote in his statement on platform X.
Let us recall
The President of Ukraine emphasized the importance of defining a clear position on security guarantees to achieve a lasting peace. He also focused on the need to increase arms production in Europe.