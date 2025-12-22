Urgent Meeting in Sydney: Australian Parliament Imposes Strict Gun Limits After Bondi Terror Attack

Photo: Reuters

The Parliament of New South Wales urgently convened a two-day session on Monday to pass radical changes to legislation. The reason was the tragedy on December 14 at Bondi Beach, where 15 people died during the Hanukkah celebration. The authorities are seeking to immediately close loopholes in laws that allowed citizens to own an unlimited number of firearms. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The key change concerns arms limits. Currently, there are cases in the state where one person owns more than 100 units of weapons. The new bill is intended to "limit the number of firearms a person can own to four, or to ten for certain groups, such as farmers."

In addition, the reform package includes:

Combating terrorism: a complete ban on terrorist symbols and radical calls.

Increased police surveillance: the right of law enforcement officers to forcibly remove masks from protesters.

Investigation: Opposition leader Susan Ley said she had already "asked Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to meet with her to review the terms of a royal commission" to thoroughly examine the circumstances of the attack.

The authorities emphasize that such measures are critically necessary to prevent new manifestations of anti-Semitism and violence in the country.

