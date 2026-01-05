Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of Australia: he spoke about Russian strikes and received a promise of assistance

Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. During the conversation, Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities were mentioned, UNN reports with reference to the Head of State's Telegram.

Details

He spoke about the diplomatic situation and informed about the next steps. The Prime Minister noted our efforts. Thank you for your kind words about Ukraine and Ukrainians - the post says.

Zelenskyy added that the Australian Prime Minister promised to help. Air defense missiles are needed every day, just as support for Ukraine's defense is needed every day.

Separately, Zelenskyy and Albanese mentioned the terrorist attack on Bondi Beach in Australia last month. At that time, during the celebration of Hanukkah, two terrorists opened fire on people. More than 15 people died as a result of the attack, six of whom were of Ukrainian origin.

The President of Ukraine expressed condolences to the Prime Minister of Australia.

Our solidarity to all relatives and friends of the victims - Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Australian volunteer Russell Allan Wilson died in Ukraine. He was supposed to get married a week after his last mission.

UNN also reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Canada Chrystia Freeland as an advisor on economic development.