Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of Australia: he spoke about Russian strikes and received a promise of assistance

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
09:38 AM • 11223 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 30634 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 38925 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 66589 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 79133 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
January 4, 09:34 AM • 59071 views
Produce communication equipment, EW, and microelectronics: Ukraine imposes sanctions against companies from the Russian Federation
January 4, 02:44 AM • 64368 views
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 62936 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 65640 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 57920 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
2.1m/s
69%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ahn Sung-ki dies: South Korea bids farewell to legendary "Nation's Actor"January 5, 03:29 AM • 21504 views
Night attack on Kyiv region: one dead and destruction in Fastiv district - OVAJanuary 5, 03:34 AM • 29215 views
Trump does not believe that Ukraine attacked Putin's residenceJanuary 5, 03:44 AM • 33182 views
"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American countryJanuary 5, 04:20 AM • 29785 views
Trump issues ultimatum to new Venezuelan leader Delcy Rodriguez05:49 AM • 29125 views
Publications
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
09:07 AM • 30634 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 123573 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 141593 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 149899 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 284843 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Sergiy Kyslytsya
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Venezuela
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 31778 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 27823 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 27324 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 36430 views
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 82619 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Financial Times
The Washington Post

Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of Australia: he spoke about Russian strikes and received a promise of assistance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed Russian strikes on Ukraine with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and received a promise of assistance. The parties also mentioned the terrorist attack on Bondi Beach, where Ukrainians died.

Zelenskyy spoke with the Prime Minister of Australia: he spoke about Russian strikes and received a promise of assistance
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a conversation with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. During the conversation, Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities were mentioned, UNN reports with reference to the Head of State's Telegram.

Details

He spoke about the diplomatic situation and informed about the next steps. The Prime Minister noted our efforts. Thank you for your kind words about Ukraine and Ukrainians

- the post says.

Zelenskyy added that the Australian Prime Minister promised to help. Air defense missiles are needed every day, just as support for Ukraine's defense is needed every day.

Separately, Zelenskyy and Albanese mentioned the terrorist attack on Bondi Beach in Australia last month. At that time, during the celebration of Hanukkah, two terrorists opened fire on people. More than 15 people died as a result of the attack, six of whom were of Ukrainian origin.

The President of Ukraine expressed condolences to the Prime Minister of Australia.

Our solidarity to all relatives and friends of the victims

- Zelenskyy said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Australian volunteer Russell Allan Wilson died in Ukraine. He was supposed to get married a week after his last mission.

UNN also reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of Canada Chrystia Freeland as an advisor on economic development.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Marriage
Chrystia Freeland
Anthony Albanese
Australia
Canada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine