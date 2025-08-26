$41.430.15
06:24 AM • 11944 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 11677 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 20467 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 110002 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 70858 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 68354 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 197247 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 188200 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 70692 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships
August 24, 01:49 PM • 67794 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned home
Australia expels Iran's ambassador over antisemitic attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Australia is expelling the Iranian ambassador and three diplomats over their involvement in antisemitic attacks. The incidents include arsons at a cafe and a synagogue in Sydney and Melbourne.

Australia expels Iran's ambassador over antisemitic attacks

Australia has given Iran's ambassador seven days to leave the country following allegations that the country's government orchestrated antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne, writes UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated at a press conference on Tuesday that intelligence services had linked Iran to an arson attack on a cafe in Sydney last October and another arson attack on a synagogue in Melbourne in December.

Albanese added that these two incidents were "attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community."

Iran's ambassador, Ahmad Sadeghi, and three other officials have been ordered to leave Australia, which has recalled its diplomats from Tehran. Iran has not yet commented on the situation.

Australia prepares to recognize Palestine as a state in September11.08.25, 09:01 • 3598 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Anthony Albanese
Australia
Tehran
Iran