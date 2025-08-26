Australia expels Iran's ambassador over antisemitic attacks

Australia has given Iran's ambassador seven days to leave the country following allegations that the country's government orchestrated antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne, writes UNN with reference to BBC.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated at a press conference on Tuesday that intelligence services had linked Iran to an arson attack on a cafe in Sydney last October and another arson attack on a synagogue in Melbourne in December.

Albanese added that these two incidents were "attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community."

Iran's ambassador, Ahmad Sadeghi, and three other officials have been ordered to leave Australia, which has recalled its diplomats from Tehran. Iran has not yet commented on the situation.

