Australia handed over Abrams tanks to Ukraine - Reuters

$41.870.05
48.450.07
ukenru
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 06:06 PM • 35857 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 130875 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 02:59 PM • 77964 views
Algorithms that decide for us: are we ready for AI in banking?
Exclusive
July 18, 02:38 PM • 74108 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many healthcare and educational institutions were damaged in Dnipro
Exclusive
July 18, 01:33 PM • 78139 views
Unable to compete with giants: the ban on marketing between pharmacies and manufacturers hit small drug producers
Exclusive
July 18, 12:44 PM • 71957 views
SAP investigates alleged abuses in ARMA: MP Yurchyshyn emphasizes the need for audit and personnel decisions
July 18, 11:59 AM • 56869 views
New entry rules: EU gives "green light" to launch border control system
July 18, 11:37 AM • 56306 views
Official: EU approved 18th package of sanctions against Russia and named affected sectors
July 18, 10:40 AM • 200848 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will begin
July 18, 07:05 AM • 109867 views
Zelenskyy appointed Umerov as Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1m/s
96%
742mm
Popular news
Kachka: Blocking Ukraine's EU accession is not a problem, but part of a systemic processJuly 18, 06:54 PM • 6686 views
Explosions heard in Kyiv, air defense forces at workJuly 18, 07:06 PM • 23927 views
Explosions heard near Moscow: in Dmitrov, “something fell in a field and exploded”July 18, 07:59 PM • 4100 views
Debris of a Russian drone fell in a private sector of KyivJuly 18, 08:16 PM • 4738 views
Air raid alert across Ukraine due to missile threat01:26 AM • 13639 views
Publications
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
Exclusive
July 18, 03:17 PM • 130882 views
People's Deputy Hurin got into a scandal: why his statement outraged the militaryJuly 18, 02:37 PM • 110139 views
Retrograde Mercury 2025: Which three zodiac signs await trialsJuly 18, 11:48 AM • 178927 views
Usyk vs. Dubois: Bookmakers' odds and when the rematch for the undisputed world champion title will beginJuly 18, 10:40 AM • 200848 views
New additions to the new government: what is known about Denys Uliutin, Taras Kachka, and Oleksiy SobolevJuly 17, 02:31 PM • 379433 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Yulia Svyrydenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Odesa
Kherson Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 35861 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 125534 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 129755 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 135723 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorcesJuly 17, 07:35 AM • 247809 views
Actual
The Guardian
Financial Times
Nord Stream
9K720 Iskander
Airbus A320 series

Australia handed over Abrams tanks to Ukraine - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2188 views

On July 19, the Australian government announced the transfer of Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a A$245 million aid package. Most of the 49 tanks have already been delivered, with the rest to arrive in the coming months.

Australia handed over Abrams tanks to Ukraine - Reuters

On Saturday, July 19, the Australian government announced that it had supplied Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a AUD 245 million aid package. This was reported by the Reuters agency, according to UNN.

Details

According to Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, Ukraine has received most of the 49 tanks, while the rest will be delivered in the coming months.

M1A1 Abrams tanks will make a significant contribution to Ukraine's ongoing fight against Russia's illegal and immoral invasion

- said Marles.

The Government noted that the tanks are part of an AUD 1.5 billion aid package to Ukraine for military assistance since Russia's full-scale invasion.

It is noted that Australia has also banned the export of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia. In particular, the country has imposed sanctions against about 1,000 Russian individuals and legal entities.

Recall

On May 19, during a meeting in Rome, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that a fleet of used M1A1 tanks was already on its way. At the same time, American officials expressed doubts about the transfer of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australian warehouses to Ukraine. There were concerns that Ukrainians would find them difficult to maintain.

Australia has provided Ukraine with military aid worth $880 million and has become the largest donor outside NATO. The country has also allocated funds for the EBRD credit line and the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.

Washington prepares to transfer Patriot to Ukraine through European procurements and considers selling from its own stocks - Whitaker17.07.25, 18:37 • 11276 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarPolitics
M1 Abrams
Reuters
NATO
Anthony Albanese
Australia
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9