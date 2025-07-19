Australia handed over Abrams tanks to Ukraine - Reuters

On Saturday, July 19, the Australian government announced that it had supplied Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a AUD 245 million aid package. This was reported by the Reuters agency, according to UNN.

Details

According to Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, Ukraine has received most of the 49 tanks, while the rest will be delivered in the coming months.

M1A1 Abrams tanks will make a significant contribution to Ukraine's ongoing fight against Russia's illegal and immoral invasion - said Marles.

The Government noted that the tanks are part of an AUD 1.5 billion aid package to Ukraine for military assistance since Russia's full-scale invasion.

It is noted that Australia has also banned the export of alumina and aluminum ores, including bauxite, to Russia. In particular, the country has imposed sanctions against about 1,000 Russian individuals and legal entities.

Recall

On May 19, during a meeting in Rome, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed that a fleet of used M1A1 tanks was already on its way. At the same time, American officials expressed doubts about the transfer of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australian warehouses to Ukraine. There were concerns that Ukrainians would find them difficult to maintain.

Australia has provided Ukraine with military aid worth $880 million and has become the largest donor outside NATO. The country has also allocated funds for the EBRD credit line and the Energy Support Fund for Ukraine.

Washington prepares to transfer Patriot to Ukraine through European procurements and considers selling from its own stocks - Whitaker