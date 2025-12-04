Australia allocates new military aid package to Ukraine worth 95 million Australian dollars

The Australian government has announced a military aid package for Ukraine worth 95 million Australian dollars. This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, on his Facebook page, according to UNN.

The Australian government has announced a military aid package for Ukraine worth 95 million Australian dollars (63 million US dollars) - Myroshnychenko wrote.

According to the ambassador, this package includes:

a contribution of 50 million Australian dollars to PURL;

2 million Australian dollars to the Drone Coalition;

43 million Australian dollars in military equipment, including tactical air defense radars, ammunition, and combat engineering equipment.

"On behalf of the President of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, I express our sincere gratitude to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Minister for Defence Industry Pat Conroy, as well as the people of Australia, for standing firmly with Ukraine. This is a true demonstration of Australian friendship. We will never forget your support," the ambassador added.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that according to Reuters, the Australian government on July 19 announced the transfer of Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a 245 million Australian dollar aid package.

Australia tightens sanctions against Russia over repression and Navalny's death