Australia tightens sanctions against Russia over repression and Navalny's death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Australia has imposed sanctions on 14 individuals for suppressing freedoms in Russia and supporting aggression against Ukraine. Minister Penny Wong condemned the Kremlin's actions and held the Russian authorities responsible for Navalny's death.

Australia tightens sanctions against Russia over repression and Navalny's death

The Australian government has announced a new package of sanctions against 14 individuals involved in suppressing freedom of speech in Russia and supporting its aggression against Ukraine. This was stated by Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong on the ministry's website, emphasizing that the country consistently responds to human rights violations and political repression in the Russian Federation, writes UNN.

Details

According to the senator, the human rights situation in Russia continues to deteriorate rapidly – the Kremlin is increasing pressure on civil society, human rights defenders, and anti-war activists.

We condemn the intimidation and repression of those who fight for freedom in Russia, and call on Moscow to fulfill its international human rights obligations

– stated Penny Wong.

Australian restrictions were a continuation of previous sanction packages adopted since 2022, which also concerned individuals involved in the poisoning and death of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.

MH17 plane shot down: Australia calls on Kremlin to pay damages10.07.25, 14:15 • 3159 views

Wong also announced that she would meet with Yulia Navalnaya, the politician's widow and head of the Advisory Board of the International Anti-Corruption Foundation.

Ms. Navalnaya remains a fearless voice for democracy in Russia. Australia honors her courage and remembers the sacrifice of Alexei Navalny, who fought for freedom and justice until the end of his life.

– emphasized the head of Australian diplomacy.

The Australian government directly blamed dictator Vladimir Putin and the Russian authorities for Navalny's death, emphasizing that Moscow never conducted an independent and transparent investigation into his death.

Most are already in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Australia handed over the first batch of Abrams tanks to Ukraine19.07.25, 15:53 • 4360 views

Stepan Haftko

