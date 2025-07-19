Most are already in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Australia handed over the first batch of Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal officially confirmed that most of the 49 M1A1 Abrams tanks that Australia provided to Ukraine as part of a $160 million aid package are already in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The remaining equipment will arrive in the coming months. He announced this on his page, writes UNN.

Most of the 49 tanks transferred are already in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The last batch will arrive in the coming months. This significant reinforcement became part of an aid package worth $245 million (Australian - ed.), which is part of the total amount of $1.5 billion provided by Australia since the beginning of the full-scale war. - he wrote.

The newly appointed Minister of Defense also thanked Australia for its support.

Earlier, UNN wrote that, according to Reuters, the Australian government announced on July 19 that it would transfer Abrams tanks to Ukraine as part of a 245 million Australian dollar aid package. Most of the 49 tanks have already been delivered, with the rest to arrive in the coming months.