COP31 Passions: Turkey to host climate summit, Australia to lead government talks

Turkey will host the UN climate summit next year, and Australia will lead intergovernmental negotiations within the conference under a compromise agreement being formed at talks in Brazil. This was stated on Thursday by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication notes that the annual COPs are the main global forum for discussing measures to combat climate change. This compromise will resolve the standoff between Australia and Turkey over who will host COP31. Both countries applied to host COP31 in 2022 and then withdrew their intentions.

The parties are close to reaching an agreement under which Turkey will host COP31 as the summit chair, and the event preceding COP31 will take place in the Pacific region, with Australia chairing the negotiations, Albanese said.

"The fact that we have reached such a decision is a great victory for both Australia and Turkey," he said in an interview with Australian Broadcasting Corp Radio.

The two countries now have only a year to prepare for an event that attracts tens of thousands of people and requires months of diplomatic work to reach a consensus on climate goals.

"There is still a lot to do in these discussions," Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen told reporters at the COP30 conference in Belém, Brazil, adding that the compromise would allow Australia to achieve its goal.

