Exclusive
03:30 PM • 702 views
Odrex and the scandal surrounding the patient's death: experts debunk the version of "pressure on business"
01:38 PM • 19625 views
In Kyiv, from December 4, you can buy a New Year's tree: all locations
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 31100 views
Trump's new "peace plan" for Ukraine: expert reveals potential consequences
12:48 PM • 21029 views
World Cup Qualifiers Play-offs: Ukraine's national team learns its opponent
12:24 PM • 40090 views
Europe reacts to the alleged 28-point US peace plan for Ukraine and Russia: what capitals are saying
12:24 PM • 39401 views
Economic boost: aircraft manufacturing returns 2.5 hryvnias to the budget for every hryvnia of benefits
Exclusive
November 20, 08:56 AM • 53150 views
Expansion of Russian aggression to the west: expert told how Poland is preparing for a potential war
November 20, 08:21 AM • 29400 views
Hundreds of victims and only 12 harshest sentences: Prosecutor General Kravchenko called on MPs to support life imprisonment for crimes against children
November 20, 07:57 AM • 25839 views
22 people are still being searched for in Ternopil after the Russian strike - Zelenskyy
November 20, 07:11 AM • 43761 views
Preparing your car for winter: how to avoid problems and what to keep in your car
COP31 Passions: Turkey to host climate summit, Australia to lead government talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 748 views

Turkey will host the UN climate summit next year, and Australia will lead intergovernmental negotiations. This compromise agreement will resolve the standoff between countries over hosting COP31.

COP31 Passions: Turkey to host climate summit, Australia to lead government talks

Turkey will host the UN climate summit next year, and Australia will lead intergovernmental negotiations within the conference under a compromise agreement being formed at talks in Brazil. This was stated on Thursday by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, as reported by UNN with reference to  Reuters.

Details

The publication notes that the annual COPs are the main global forum for discussing measures to combat climate change. This compromise will resolve the standoff between Australia and Turkey over who will host COP31. Both countries applied to host COP31 in 2022 and then withdrew their intentions.

The parties are close to reaching an agreement under which Turkey will host COP31 as the summit chair, and the event preceding COP31 will take place in the Pacific region, with Australia chairing the negotiations, Albanese said.

"The fact that we have reached such a decision is a great victory for both Australia and Turkey," he said in an interview with Australian Broadcasting Corp Radio.

The two countries now have only a year to prepare for an event that attracts tens of thousands of people and requires months of diplomatic work to reach a consensus on climate goals.

"There is still a lot to do in these discussions," Australian Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen told reporters at the COP30 conference in Belém, Brazil, adding that the compromise would allow Australia to achieve its goal.

Ethiopia to host COP32 climate summit in 202711.11.25, 20:53 • 6542 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Energy
Reuters
United Nations
Anthony Albanese
Brazil
Australia
Turkey