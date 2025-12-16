Bondi Beach mass shooting during Hanukkah is ISIS-inspired terror attack - AP News

The mass shooting during the Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach in Sydney, which killed more than 10 people, was a "terrorist attack inspired by the Islamic State." This is reported by UNN with reference to Associated Press News.

According to Australian police, the suspects were a father and son. The 50-year-old man was shot dead, and his 24-year-old son was in the hospital.

Australian officials stated that both suspects are adherents of "ISIS ideology." Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that these conclusions are based on the evidence obtained, including "the presence of Islamic State flags in the detained car."

On Sunday, December 14, at Bondi Beach in Australia, two armed men opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration.

As a result of the terrorist attack during the Hanukkah celebration in Sydney, at least 16 people were killed, including a child. About 40 more people were injured, some of whom are in serious and critical condition.

UNN also reported that during the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach in Sydney on December 14, an emigrant from Ukraine died while trying to cover his wife. He left behind two children and 11 grandchildren.