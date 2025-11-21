World leaders gathered for the first African G20 summit

$42.150.06
Ukraine will have to give up part of its territories - Trump
04:45 PM • 9962 views
Ukraine, USA, and Europe will work at the advisor level to make the path to peace viable: Zelenskyy revealed details of an hour-long conversation with Vance
04:23 PM • 14762 views
In Ukraine, power outage schedules will be in effect on November 22: how many queues will be without electricity
04:14 PM • 14704 views
Trump announces 'deadline' for Ukraine to accept peace plan
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 18569 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
02:48 PM • 15031 views
Ukraine may face a very difficult choice: loss of dignity or the risk of losing a key partner - Zelenskyy
November 21, 01:06 PM • 16664 views
US issues ultimatum to Ukraine on peace plan: threat of arms and intelligence supply cut-off - Reuters
November 21, 12:43 PM • 16501 views
Cyclone to bring snow and black ice to the west, temperature contrasts across Ukraine - meteorologist
November 21, 11:38 AM • 32603 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic Odrex
November 21, 10:22 AM • 20435 views
NABU commented on reports of the interrogation of former Justice Minister Halushchenko
Popular news
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 28726 views
Gave birth to a child and left it near a dumpster: police launched an investigation into a 15-year-old resident of ZhytomyrNovember 21, 11:09 AM • 9038 views
"From words to deeds": Kravchenko reported on the exposure, within the framework of international cooperation, of a scheme by fraudsters to profit from EU citizens by up to $250,000VideoNovember 21, 11:25 AM • 11335 views
The plan must ensure a dignified peace: Zelenskyy spoke about the agreement with the leaders of France, Britain, and GermanyNovember 21, 12:55 PM • 15451 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:13 PM • 10381 views
Publications
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideo06:00 PM • 7168 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhoto05:13 PM • 10396 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
04:05 PM • 18570 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 32604 views
Gas prices in Europe and oil fall amid Trump's peace plan between Ukraine and RussiaNovember 21, 09:41 AM • 31861 views
UNN Lite
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideo06:00 PM • 7168 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 28735 views
"Miss Universe" became a representative of Mexico after the scandalPhotoVideoNovember 21, 06:32 AM • 44304 views
Meghan Markle appeared on the cover of Harper's BazaarPhotoVideoNovember 20, 02:45 PM • 46526 views
Golden toilet "America" sold at Sotheby's auction for $12 millionNovember 19, 11:28 PM • 60059 views
World leaders gathered for the first African G20 summit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1276 views

The first African G20 summit has begun in South Africa, where issues of poor countries and climate change will be discussed. The talks were overshadowed by a US boycott due to disagreements with South Africa.

World leaders gathered for the first African G20 summit

The first-ever African G20 summit has begun in Johannesburg, where leaders are expected to discuss issues facing poor countries, climate change, and global inequality. However, the talks have been overshadowed by a rift between the summit hosts, South Africa, and the US, due to the Trump administration's boycott. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The US, with the world's largest economy, refused to participate in the talks, calling the summit's holding a "disgrace." The boycott is due to Trump's statements about the persecution of the Afrikaner minority in South Africa. The tension threatens to undermine the summit's agenda, which includes focusing on the debt burden for poor countries and the impact of climate change.

Xi Jinping and Lula spoke out against US "protectionism" and called for unity among Global South countries12.08.25, 16:27 • 3942 views

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese noted: "The G20 is such an important meeting, it is the most important meeting Australia participates in. One in four jobs in Australia depends on trade with partners like those in the G20."

Before the summit, the EU concluded a new agreement with South Africa on critical minerals. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that the G20 is a chance to "double down" on partnership activities.

Is the G-20 agenda taking a back seat? US Treasury Secretary to miss South Africa meeting again14.07.25, 16:20 • 4802 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Associated Press
Anthony Albanese
Australia
Donald Trump
European Union
South Africa
Xi Jinping
United States
Ursula von der Leyen