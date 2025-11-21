World leaders gathered for the first African G20 summit

The first-ever African G20 summit has begun in Johannesburg, where leaders are expected to discuss issues facing poor countries, climate change, and global inequality. However, the talks have been overshadowed by a rift between the summit hosts, South Africa, and the US, due to the Trump administration's boycott. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The US, with the world's largest economy, refused to participate in the talks, calling the summit's holding a "disgrace." The boycott is due to Trump's statements about the persecution of the Afrikaner minority in South Africa. The tension threatens to undermine the summit's agenda, which includes focusing on the debt burden for poor countries and the impact of climate change.

Xi Jinping and Lula spoke out against US "protectionism" and called for unity among Global South countries

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese noted: "The G20 is such an important meeting, it is the most important meeting Australia participates in. One in four jobs in Australia depends on trade with partners like those in the G20."

Before the summit, the EU concluded a new agreement with South Africa on critical minerals. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that the G20 is a chance to "double down" on partnership activities.

Is the G-20 agenda taking a back seat? US Treasury Secretary to miss South Africa meeting again