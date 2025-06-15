Amazon invests $13 billion in data centers in Australia

Amazon plans to invest 20 billion Australian dollars (13 billion US dollars) in Australia between now and 2029 to develop its data center infrastructure. This is reported by UNN with reference to the publication Bloomberg.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the investment in data centers in Sydney and Melbourne is the largest in Australia's history from a global technology company.

This commitment will support the growing demand in Australia for cloud computing and artificial intelligence, which will accelerate adoption and expansion of opportunities - stated Amazon.

It is noted that on Saturday, June 14, Albanese met with Amazon Web Services CEO Matt Harman during a stop in Seattle on the way to the G7 summit in Canada.

According to Australian Minister for Industry and Innovation Tim Ayres, these investors are "very important" to the country's digital infrastructure.

It is in Australia's interest to seize this opportunity. We must be both creators of technology and those who use it - said Ayres.

According to the publication, Amazon is also investing in three new solar power plants in Victoria and Queensland to support the expanded infrastructure.

